William and Kate ‘going through important transition stage’ with Charlotte and Louis amid behaviour in recent outing

Prince William and Princess Kate are ‘going through an important transition stage’ with children Charlotte and Louis, it is claimed.

The royals – along with Charlotte and Louis’ older sibling Prince George – delighted fans yesterday as they visited RAF Fairford.

The family attended the Royal International Air Tattoo on Friday (July 14) – and observers were wowed by George’s height. Additionally, fans also doted on how Charlotte and George appeared to be coordinated with what they were wearing.

But amid reports suggesting William may have experienced an “anxious” moment concerning his kids, a body language expert reckons Charlotte and Louis demonstrated how confident they are during engagements.

Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8, are firm favourites with royal family fans (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate news

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Judi James believes William and Kate are going through an important transition stage with the youngsters.

She said: “It’s fascinating to see William and Kate go through an important transition stage with their children here, especially the two youngest.

“As parents, they have always seemed to want to see their children behaving as confidently and as independently as possible. But on this outing, we can see both Louis and Charlotte beginning to show signs of exceeding the boundaries.

As parents, they have always seemed to want to see their children behaving as confidently and as independently as possible.

“And getting body language signals from William and Kate that suggest a desire to keep them closer and protected for a little longer.”

Body language expert picked up on signals from Prince William and Princess Kate with regard to their two youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte

Judi also perceived how Charlotte getting older could be part of her ‘showing independence’ by keeping physical distance from Kate.

Judi added that Charlotte’s mum may naturally indicate her child should come closer.

But she also pondered whether this gesture could be more for Kate’s benefit. And this is because Charlotte, in Judi’s opinion, appeared happy to walk by herself.

Additionally, she said: “Charlotte seems to have a considerable amount of star quality that emerges via her confidence and her preference for walking away from her family to show her independence.”

The Waleses line up alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the coronation in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Separately, Judi indicated to the same tabloid website how Louis “tested boundaries even more” than George and Charlotte.

Furthermore, she explained how Louis, still only five, did this as the family made a tour of an aircraft.

Judi suggested Louis was fearless in the public gaze. She said he led “the group out of the plane and walking confidently down the incline, with a rather anxious-looking father behind him”.

