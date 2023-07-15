Prince William ‘anxious’ over Prince Louis’ behaviour during latest royal engagement

Prince William appeared “anxious” during an outing with Prince Louis and his other two children this week.

The Prince of Wales stepped out with wife Kate, Princess of Wales, and their three kids to visit the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday (July 14).

Of course, five-year-old Louis didn’t disappoint with his facial expressions and waves. But according to a body language expert, William appeared slightly “anxious” at one moment.

The Wales family stepped out for a visit on Friday (Credit: ITV News)

Prince William ‘anxious’ over Prince Louis

Judi James spoke to the Express.co.uk about the family’s outing. While touring an aircraft, Judi said Louis “tested boundaries even more” than his siblings.

She said Louis did this by “leading the group out of the plane and walking confidently down the incline, with a rather anxious-looking father behind him”.

Speaking about eight-year-old Charlotte, Judi added: “As Charlotte walks out of the plane lost in her own world, Kate extends an arm that might signal ‘keep closer’. The gesture looks more for Kate’s benefit than Charlotte’s, who looks perfectly happy walking by herself.

Louis showed “confidence” during the visit, a body language expert says (Credit: ITV News)

“Charlotte seems to have a considerable amount of star quality that emerges via her confidence and her preference for walking away from her family to show her independence.”

Prince George height

During the engagement, royal fans flocked to Twitter to gush over the family. Many, however, were shocked by George’s appearance.

As Charlotte walks out of the plane lost in her own world, Kate extends an arm that might signal ‘keep closer’.

After seeing the nine-year-old alongside his siblings and parents, one royal fan wrote: “Prince George is almost as tall as Princess Catherine!”

Another said: “Prince George today at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. He will soon be as tall as his parents!”

Someone else added: “Prince George is getting so tall.”

The Wales family during Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte and Louis matching

Other fans noticed that Charlotte and Louis were wearing matching shoes. Aww!

The royal children’s outing comes weeks after their appearance at Trooping the Colour to mark King Charles’ birthday.

The Wales family looked regal as they took part in a carriage procession as well as the balcony appearance alongside the King and Queen. During the carriage procession, one body language expert reckoned Charlotte gave Louis a little telling off though.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous, Judi James said: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up while Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister.

“The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

During the royal event, it was Louis who stole the show with his waving and funny expressions.

