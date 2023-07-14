Prince George’s appearance at royal engagement with Charlotte and Louis today leaves fans shocked

Prince George made a recent appearance at a royal engagement and he has left fans shocked on Twitter.

The Prince, nine, visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday (July 14) with his siblings Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, as well as his parents.

Looking at the photos, fans couldn’t help but gush about how tall Prince George was.

Fans couldn’t believe how tall Prince George was (Credit: Cover Images)

Fan reaction to Prince George today on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “Prince George is so tall like his parents and grandma. The Spencer’s gene is strong. #PrinceandPrincessofWales #WilliamandKate.”

A second wrote: “What a gorgeous family! Prince George is almost as tall as Princess Catherine! God bless them.”

“Love these pics! Prince George is getting so tall,” another added.

A fourth user commented: “Prince George today at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. He will soon be as tall as his parents! I can’t believe he will be 10 in a few days, he is not a chubby baby anymore.”

And a fifth added: “Yes, let’s not make time fly even faster just because Prince George is tall!”

Prince George’s height stunned fans today (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

The royals Air Tattoo appearance

Certainly standing tall, Prince George sported a blue polo top with green trousers and brown shoes.

George’s sister, Princess Charlotte, rocked a white and blue striped dress with a white cardigan. She also had two plaits in her hair while wearing her hair down.

Prince George is almost as tall as Princess Catherine!

Prince Louis was dressed in navy blue as he sported a sweater and shorts. Furthermore, parents Prince William and Kate also kept it smart, with both of them wearing blazers and navy trousers.

However, while Prince William had on a shirt and blue blazer, the Princess of Wales wore a light, brown blazer jacket with a cream top.

Prince William has been praised for his “hands on” approach with his children (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George’s tenth birthday

Kate and Will’s eldest child will soon be marking his tenth birthday on July 22. It’s fair to say the Prince is certainly taking after his father.

Speaking about Prince William’s “hands on” approach in raising his children, royal expert Jennie Bond recently told OK!: “With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped. But you can see now how committed he is.

“However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father. He knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can.”

She then added: “He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad with a house full of fun and laughter. And, in his royal role, he is coming up with new ideas, new ways of working to make sure that the monarchy stays relevant and moves with the times.”

