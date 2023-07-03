Tell-tale behaviour that Prince William wants to show the world his ‘close bond with eldest son George’

William, Prince of Wales wants to show the world his “close bond” with Prince George it has been claimed.

The royal father and son duo were spotted watching the cricket together over the weekend.

William and George were at the cricket

(Credit: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock)

Tell-tale signs William Prince of Wales wants to show the world his bond with George

There are tell-tale signs William wants to show the world his “cloe bond” with his eldest son, according to a body language expert. The future kings were spotted at Lords to watch the Ashes on Saturday (July 1).

George and William could be seen talking and enjoying some pizza during the game. They were also spotted speaking to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as Stephen Fry. Now, a body language expert has shared her thoughts on the sweet interactions.

“George appears older than his years. We don’t see any fidgeting, he’s sitting patiently, watching and chatting,” Inbaal Honigman told the Daily Star.

She then went on to say that George was “fully engaged” with his surrounding environment.

William, Prince of Wales and Prince George share a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William, Prince of Wales wants to showcase bond with George

Another body language expert, Adrianne Carter, said that Prince George’s previous self-conscious public behaviour has now transformed into a new level of confidence.

“William comes across as a hands-on parent and willing to take the time to spend with his oldest son one on one. He wants to show a close bond to the world,” she said.

“In this clip we see a confident boy growing and being calm under scrutiny. In some clips at previous events, George can often look self-conscious but we don’t see any of that in this clip,” she then added.

Will they change things up? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Waleses tipped to ‘rock the boat’ when they become King and Queen

In other royal news, the Waleses may “rock the boat” when they become King and Queen Consort. Royal expert Jennie Bond made the claims during a chat with OK! magazine recently.

“This is the time of year, when ‘the season’ has really swung into action starting with the Chelsea Flower Show, then the Derby, Trooping the Colour, the Garter ceremony, and then, of course, Royal Ascot,” she said.

“If they were going to break with tradition, then this was the year that the King and Queen would presumably have done so. Although Charles is less keen on the races, Camilla loves her horses and adores the thrill of the racecourse,” she then continued.

She then claimed that Charles and Camilla didn’t just go to the Ascot as a “tribute” to the late Queen. However, things may change under William and Kate.

“Things might be different when William and Catherine are on the throne but for now we can all watch the King and Queen cheering or grimacing as their horses do their best to make it past the winning post at Royal Ascot,” she then said.

Read more: Bitter pay row erupts at Buckingham Palace as Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.