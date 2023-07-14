Royal fans gush as they spot Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis connection today

Royal fans have been left gushing after spotting a similarity between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis today (July 14).

Along with their parents and brother Prince George, nine, Charlotte and Louis visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford.

While the family usually wear different clothes, the youngest two siblings decided to sport the same blue shoes.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were sporting the same shoes at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube channel)

Royal fans react to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Taking to Twitter, fans couldn’t help but comment about how sweet the brother and sister looked.

One person said: “I love that Louis and Charlotte are wearing the same shoes!”

A second wrote: “So cute that Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have the same shoes!! Reminded me when me and my little sister were always wearing the same thing when we were kids!”

“Prince Louis looks to be wearing the same/similar shoes as Princess Charlotte,” another added.

A fourth user said: “Can we also appreciate the matchy shoes of Charlotte and Louis? The cuteeeest.”

And a fifth person chimed: “Charlotte and Louis are wearing same shoes..how cute is that.”

Fans gushed about how tall Prince George was (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube channel)

Wearing her hair down with two plaits, Princess Charlotte wore her blue shoes with a white and blue striped dress and a white cardigan.

Her brother Prince George wore a blue polo top with green trousers and brown shoes, while Prince Louis sported a navy blue sweater and a pair of shorts.

Prince William also rocked a shirt and a blue blazer jacket, while Kate wore a light, brown blazer jacket with a cream top.

Fan reaction to Prince George today

While Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s shoes were a favourite moment for royal fans today, other fans were focused on how tall Prince George looked.

One person said: “What a gorgeous family! Prince Georgeis almost as tall as Princess Catherine! God bless them. @RNN_RoyalNews.”

A second wrote: “Prince George is so tall like his parents and grandma. The Spencer’s gene is strong. #PrinceandPrincessofWales #WilliamandKate.”

“Prince George today at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. He will soon be as tall as his parents! I can’t believe he will be 10 in a few days, he is not a chubby baby anymore,” another added.

A fourth wrote: “Love these pics! Prince George is getting So Tall.”

And a fifth said: “Yes, let’s not make time fly even faster just because Prince George is tall!”

Prince George will be celebrating his tenth birthday on July 22. This will be a few days after the 76th birthday of Queen Camilla, who will be marking her birthday on Monday 17 July.

