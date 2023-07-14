Inside Camilla’s 76th birthday celebrations from ‘private dinner’ to time with her children

Queen Camilla will celebrate her 76th birthday next week and it’s fair to say there will be celebrations.

Speaking ahead of the big day, Camilla and King Charles‘ former butler Grant Harrold has spoken about what’s likely to take place. Having worked for the royals from 2004 to 2011, Grant certainly has some insight into what Queen Camilla might do to celebrate.

Camilla will celebrate her birthday next week (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside Camilla’s 76th birthday celebrations

Speaking to Spin Genie, Grant said: “Historically, it’s normally very private. It might be a private dinner. In the past, they’ve had friends and family come over. But it’s never a big event.

“And the reason is you’ll find that the royals don’t ever celebrate big. They will celebrate big when it’s 75 or 80.”

He added: “She’ll be 76 this year. So her 80th will be a big one and it will be publicly celebrated.

“But birthdays are normally quite low-key. I used to be quite lucky as I’d normally be on duty when it was Camilla’s birthday. It was always quite nice that I was able to give her a gift and a card.”

Queen Camilla pictured with her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes in 2006 (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Camilla’s children

Grant also revealed that Queen Camilla’s children Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes, 45, will likely be taking part in the celebrations.

Queen Camilla shares her son and daughter with her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles, who she was married to from 1973 to 1995.

“Laura and Tom are very close to their mother and they’ll be giving her cards and presents,” Grant said. “They love spending time with her, and they would get involved if there was a big party.

“I think it would have to be a big occasion, because she’s got her own family and her stepkids, too. Camilla really enjoys parties herself. Whenever she’s pictured at an event, you can tell she’s enjoying herself and letting herself go.”

The former butler claimed King Charles would gift Queen Camilla with “something practical” like jewellery or an item for her dogs (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla’s birthday gifts

Grant also said that he would gift Camilla with something she found funny. “Something fun but a bit crazy because I knew she would find it funny and laugh,” he explained. “Or, I would give her some chocolates.”

Speaking about what he thinks King Charles would give his wife, Grant added: “I expect Charles will give her something practical that she wants, a piece of jewellery – or something for her dogs.

“But, a couple of days after her birthday, it might be that we notice Camilla wearing a different piece of jewellery, which may have been a birthday gift.”

The former butler also went on to say that he wouldn’t be surprised if Queen Camilla was gifted something from the late Queen’s jewellery collection.

