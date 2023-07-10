King Charles and Queen Camilla’s unusual arrangement which is secret to long marriage?

King Charles and Queen Camilla have an unsual arrangement which is believed to be the secret to their long marriage.

However, they’re not the only royals who have this arrangement either…

King Charles and Queen Camilla have ‘unusual arrangement’

King Charles and Camilla have been married for close to 20 years now – but what’s the secret to their long, happy marriage? Well, according to one royal expert, it’s down to a pretty unusual living arrangement that they have.

According to the royal expert, Joshua Rom, the King and Queen sleep in separate rooms. However, their decision to sleep seperately is believed to be down to a few reasons.

Their hectic schedules, as well as the King’s health, are believed to be the key reasons behind their separate sleeping arrangements. The King reportedly suffers from back pain – meaning sleeping alone is better for him.

However, it’s not just in Clarence House that the couple sleep apart. They also reportedly sleep in different rooms when they’re in the countryside too.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sleep in different room?

A source once spoke to the Daily Mail about the King and Queen’s sleeping arrangement.

“[His Royal Highness] has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it,” they said.

“In addition, they have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they like. The arrangement suits them perfectly,” they then said.

The late Queen and Prince Philip reportedly slept in separate wings of Buckingham Palace during their marriage. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also believed to have slept apart during their time at Kensington Palace.

Charles seen ‘fussing’ over Camilla

In other Charles-related news, the King was seen “fussing” over his wife during a ceremony in Edinburgh. The King was presented with Honours of Scotland at St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish cathedral. The ceremony seemed a lot more laid back than the coronation in May, however, according to a body language expert, it didn’t stop Charles from “fussing” over his wife.

“This appeared to be a more relaxed ceremony for Charles, who shared the spotlight almost evenly with Camilla, William and Kate, meaning his body language projected less of the ongoing signals of tension and anxiety than at his actual coronation and he wore a warm, beaming smile most of the time,” Judi James told the Mirror.

“He did appear to fuss and fret over Camilla this time though and when he did drop the smile and adopt a wary frown with his signature steepled brows, it was when he was turning back in concern to see her get safely in and out of their car or to move to her seat, which was when he also used some of the rapid hand-flicking gestures that tend to signal royal impatience,” she then said.

