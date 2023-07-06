‘Concerned’ King Charles seen ‘fussing and fretting over Camilla’ during service

King Charles was reportedly ‘fussing and fretting’ over a “nervous” Queen Camilla during a ceremony in Edinburgh.

The 74-year-old monarch was joined by his wife, 75 at St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and dedication. Charles’ son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate also made an appearance.

And while Charles is no stranger to attending a service with all eyes on him, in his latest one it appeared he was “concerned” over a “nervous” Camilla.

The couple were in Edinburgh (Credit: Royal Family Channel/YouTube)

King Charles and Camilla visit Edinburgh

On Wednesday (July 5) King Charles and the Queen arrived in Edinburgh for a special Scottish service. The monarch was in the Scottish capital for a National Service of Thanksgiving.

During the service, the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland at St Giles’ Cathedral. The “honours” consist of a crown, a sceptre, and a sword made of gold, silver and gems. The famous Stone of Destiny was moved to the cathedral for the ceremony.

And according to a body language expert, this service appeared to be a lot more relaxed than the coronation at Westminster Abbey in May. But that didn’t stop Charles from apparently being “concerned” about Camilla during the ceremony.

King Charles ‘concerned’ during Edinburgh trip

Speaking to the Mirror Judi James said: “This appeared to be a more relaxed ceremony for Charles, who shared the spotlight almost evenly with Camilla, William and Kate, meaning his body language projected less of the ongoing signals of tension and anxiety than at his actual coronation and he wore a warm, beaming smile most of the time.”

Judi added: “He did appear to fuss and fret over Camilla this time though and when he did drop the smile and adopt a wary frown with his signature steepled brows, it was when he was turning back in concern to see her get safely in and out of their car or to move to her seat, which was when he also used some of the rapid hand-flicking gestures that tend to signal royal impatience.”

Charles was ‘fretting’ over Camilla apparently (Credit: Royal Family Channel/YouTube)

Camilla ‘nervous’ alongside Charles

What’s more, according to the expert, Charles’ worry and concern were “justified” as Camilla seemed “nervous”.

“Unlike Kate she lacked the ability to perform a pose of stillness during the service and her constant patting of her hair or the white plume of her hat were self-checking rituals that hinted at ongoing inner anxiety,” Judi added.

Protestors slam King Charles

Elsewhere during his trip to Scotland, Charles’ visit was met with protests from anti-monarchists. The protestors were furious that the King was in the city. With some claiming his second coronation ceremony is a “spit in the face” of those struggling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The anti-monarchist group Our Republic campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland. They organised a protest rally outside the Scottish parliament to coincide with the service.

They released a statement slamming the King’s second coronation. “The vast majority of Scotland didn’t care to celebrate the coronation in May, with support for the monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland,” they said.

“Charles’ perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living,” they then added.

