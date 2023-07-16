George, Charlotte and Louis’ plea to Princess Kate over royal birthday pictures has been revealed.

Like many mothers, Kate shares snaps of her children to celebrate their birthdays. Furthermore, with Prince George‘s tenth birthing coming up, it’s fair to say we can expect a new royal portrait.

While many fans love seeing the royal snaps, the Princess of Wales’s three children aren’t always excited about having their photos taken, it seems…

Kate revealed the plea of her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Credit: Splash News)

George, Charlotte and Louis’ plea to Princess Kate

Speaking over the phone with a finalist of her 2021 Hold Still photography contest, Kate revealed that her three children sometimes ask her to stop taking pictures.

Responding to Kate’s question about whether she saw herself as a photographer, the contestant said: “No. Well, Mark [her husband] would say otherwise just because I do take a lot of pictures of the family.”

Kate then replied: “It’s like me. Everyone’s like: ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'”

Back in May, the family celebrated Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday.

Taking to their Instagram page, William and Kate wrote: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow.” They then shared another snap of Charlotte with the caption: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

However, the pictures were taken by a professional photographer, so will Kate take George’s birthday pictures, or will she take note of her children’s plea?

Prince George will be turning ten-years-old on July 22 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince George’s upbringing

The Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales’s eldest son will be celebrating his tenth birthday on July 22.

Speaking to People, a royal insider claimed that the Prince is being given a normal childhood, while also still being prepared for his future role as King.

The source said: “It’s a massive balancing act. William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible. But he’s also dipping into duties as a future monarch.

“He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy.”

Prince William’s parenting

Royal expert Jennie Bond also spoke about how Prince William is a “hands on, caring dad” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She told OK!: “With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped. But you can see now how committed he is. However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father. He knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can.”

She added: “He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad with a house full of fun and laughter. And, in his royal role, he is coming up with new ideas, new ways of working to make sure that the monarchy stays relevant and moves with the times.”

Read more: Princess Kate’s ‘adamant’ demand to the royal family over Meghan and Harry?

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know