Princess Kate’s ‘adamant’ demand to the royal family over Meghan and Harry?

Princess Kate was “adamant” with her demand to the royals about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the claims they made in their Oprah Winfrey interview, according to an author and royal correspondent.

Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, recently claimed that the Princess of Wales has tried to be a peacemaker between Prince William and his brother. However, she was firm in her wish to dispute claims Meghan and Harry made in their interview two years ago.

Kate is a “peacemaker” but was firm in wanting to dispute claims made by Meghan and Harry (Credit: Splash News)

GB News reported that Valentine said: “She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry. You saw that after Philip’s funeral, when she kind of brought the brothers together.”

She made the argument that ‘we’ve got to lay down a marker to say that we challenge some of this narrative because otherwise it’s going to be accepted as true’.

Indeed, after Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, Kate was seen in conversation with Harry. William joined them as they walked back from Windsor Castle. And then, Kate dropped back to let the two brothers chat.

Kate took a stand against Meghan and Harry’s interview

On the Scandal Mongers podcast, Valentine expanded on the phrase “recollections may vary”. It was famously used in response to the Oprah interview.

He explained that the quote has been attributed to a number of authors. However, it was William’s private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray, who coined it. Some people thought it was the late Queen’s press secretary, Donal McCabe, or the then-Prince Charles’ private secretary Clive Alderton, but it was Jean-Christophe – who at that point had only been in the job for three weeks.

Kate wanted to “lay down a marker” after Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview (Credit: The Royal Family Channel)

The royals as a collective were reportedly unsure whether or not to include the phrase. However, Kate was the one who was most determined to use it.

Valentine continued: “She made the argument that ‘we’ve got to lay down a marker to say that we challenge some of this narrative because otherwise it’s going to be accepted as true and we’ve got the future reputation of the royal family to think about.’

“It shows a side of Kate that’s not always appreciated – that she’s far steelier… she’s thinking about the longer term.”

It was reported recently that Kate is planning to “fight fire with fire” over Meghan to defend her family, too. Even – as has been suggested – if it risks her popularity.

While Kate is known for being the “voice of reason” in the royal family, according to a source, she felt she needed to send a clear message to Meghan and Harry over accusations they’ve made.

Does Meghan have new career plans?

This comes as it’s rumoured that Meghan could publish a tell-all memoir like her husband’s. However, the same source said Meghan should be careful, as Kate can “play dirty if she has to”.

Could Meghan make a surprise return to acting? (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, one expert has tipped the Duchess of Sussex to make a shock return to acting. She retired from her previous career after marrying Harry in 2018. Mark Boardman of MarkMeets suggested that acting is “definitely in the pipeline” for the former Suits star, as she wants to be a “leading lady”.

As well as appearing on Suits from 2011 to 2018 as paralegal Rachel Zane, Meghan had roles in TV shows including General Hospital, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami and 90210 during her acting career.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘struggle’ with Prince William and Harry amid their behaviour which was ‘like Diana’s’

ED! has contacted reps for the Princess of Wales for comment.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.