Kate ‘wasn’t prepared to let royals’ reputation be trashed’ by Harry and Meghan amid claims of pushback

Kate, Princess of Wales, wouldn’t let the royal family’s “reputation be trashed” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.

Recent reports claimed that Kate was the driving force behind the palace’s response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah allegations. During their Oprah chat, Harry and Meghan claimed that there were “concerns and conversations” between the royal family and Harry about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

After the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement. They said that “some recollections may vary”. However, the family said they would deal with the allegations “privately”.

Royal author Valentine Low claimed in a new book that Kate and William were behind the statement.

She knew that the family’s reputation was on the line and, along with William, she wasn’t prepared simply to stand by and let that reputation be trashed.

Now, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond, Kate knew the family’s reputation was “on the line”. Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie said: “She has learned the craft of being royal over a number of years and earned her place as a senior member of the family. Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, of the rest of the family. We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

In addition, she said: “I am not surprised to learn from Valentine Low that her voice was prominent in the debate about how to respond to Harry and Meghan‘s allegations.”

What did Kate do?

Meanwhile, she added: “She knew that the family’s reputation was on the line and, along with William, she wasn’t prepared simply to stand by and let that reputation be trashed. I think people will admire her for resisting the age-old strategy of ignoring criticism, however damaging it can be.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Princess of Wales for comment.

It comes after royal author Valentine shared his thoughts on William and Kate’s pushback against Harry and Meghan‘s Oprah interview. A draft palace statement reportedly did not include the famous phrase ‘recollections may vary’.

Valentine writes in the book: “William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on. They wanted it ‘toughened up a bit.'” He also claimed the couple “said to be adamant that ‘this does not stand'”.

Meanwhile, the phrase, ‘recollections may vary’, was first suggested by a courtier. Howeve, at least two palace officials were reportedly against using it. According to the book, Kate “pressed home the argument that it should remain”.

