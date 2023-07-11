Princess Kate risks her popularity as she prepares to ‘fight fire with fire’ over Meghan Markle

Princess Kate is preparing to “fight fire with fire” over Meghan Markle to defend her family, it’s been reported.

A source told Closer that the Princess of Wales is “fiercely protective” over her family and the royal family’s interests more generally. They explained that she’s happy to fight fire with fire, “even if it makes her less popular with certain people”.

Princess Kate is “fiercely protective” over her family, a source said (Credit: Splash News)

The source continued: “She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker who tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone.

“In this case she felt a polite but strong message needed to be sent back to the Sussexes – namely that there were other interpretations and views about certain events and instances, which the world needed to know in no uncertain terms. Make no mistake, she’d do the same again. She’s made it clear she’ll fight these continual scandalous accusations for the sake of her family.”

Could Meghan publish a memoir?

There are suggestions that Meghan could, like Prince Harry, publish a tell-all memoir. However, the source claims that the Duchess of Sussex should be “extremely careful” with what they describe as “power games”.

They said that Kate will keep sticking up for herself and her family. They added: “She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far, and this latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to. It’s about self-preservation and not being walked all over, but also what’s fair and right at the end of the day, too.”

Kate and Meghan tension rumoured for years

There have long been rumours of conflict and tension between Kate and Meghan. Last month, a source alleged that Meghan was unhappy with Kate “meddling and undermining her”. This came after she reportedly asked Harry to tea during his visit to the UK. They said: “Meghan doesn’t appreciate Kate meddling. It’s undermining her and she finds it manipulative.”

Tensions between Princess Kate, far left, and Meghan, far right, have been rumoured for years (Credit: The Royal Family Channel)

An insider told Heat that Kate “checked in” with her brother-in-law while he was in the UK this year. First, when it was his father’s coronation, and then during his recent court case. They said: “Kate checked in on Harry while he was in England, which meant a lot since very few others bothered to extend any type of welcome.”

She invited Harry to tea, the source explained. However, he declined to due time constraints and his relationship with his brother.

Despite the tensions, however, it’s reported that King Charles might see grandchildren Archie and Lilibet soon. Hello! reported that there might be a reunion for his 75th birthday later on this year. The King doesn’t often see Harry and Meghan’s children as they live in California. And, the couple don’t always bring their children when they visit the UK.

However, they do bring them on occasion. It was reported that they did have their children with them for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace reps for comment.

