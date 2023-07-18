Princess Kate’s opinion at the palace ‘counts’ as royal shares stark similarity with the Queen Mother

In the latest Kate Middleton news, a royal expert has claimed the Princess shares a stark similarity with the Queen Mother.

Since becoming a member of the royal family back in 2011, Kate has gone down a treat with the nation. From her charm and personality to style and grace, the 41-year-old royal has won over a loyal legion of royal fans.

And while some may pass off Kate’s opinion, it turns out her thoughts do matter. What’s more, she is also apparently similar in personality to a late member of the royal family.

Kate Middleton news: Royal has ‘same qualities’ as Queen Mother

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate uses her “soft power” just like her husband’s great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’.

Jennie explained to OK: “People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove’. She was always charming, gentle and much admired. But, she was also the strength behind her husband, George Vl, and at the Palace, her opinion counted. I think Kate has some of those same qualities.”

Kate has ‘earned the respect of the public’

Jennie also claimed how Kate has “learned the craft of being royal” over the years which helped bag her senior member role in the family. She went on: “Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, of the rest of the family. We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

Kate’s strong matriarchal influence was shown earlier this month. It was claime the Princess was “steely operator” behind the family’s Oprah fight back statement.

Princess ‘behind Oprah fight back statement’

Kate’s brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world back in 2021 with their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a somewhat cryptic statement. And apparently, the Princess Of Wales was the driving force behind it. The statement said that while “some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”.

Kate wanted initial statement ‘toughened up a bit’

According to a royal correspondent’s new book, Valentine Low claimed a draft palace statement did not include the famous phrase ‘recollections may vary’. The phrase has been hailed as a classic royal manoeuvre. The draft was also reportedly a “much milder version.”

Valentine writes in the book that is being serialised in The Times: “William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on. They wanted it “toughened up a bit.”

What’s more, even though she was “right behind” her husband, Kate reportedly was even more firm compared to him on the situation. The phrase ‘recollections may vary’ was first suggested by a courtier. But at least two palace officials were against using it. And apparently Kate “pressed home the argument that it should remain”.

