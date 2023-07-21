Exact moment that prompted Harry and Meghan break-up rumours?

For the past few months there has been mounting speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be heading for a break up.

There have been claims Prince Harry has already been on the hunt for divorce lawyers as well as suggestions that he has been spending time away from his wife at hotels.

These rumours have been further fuelled by many separate appearances by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan, of course, was notably absent from Harry’s side both at the King‘s coronation and his recent court appearances. Meanwhile, she has been spotted on many solo outings at home in Montecito without her husband.

But where did the rumours actually start? Apparently, they can be traced all the way back to Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.

Where did Meghan and Harry break up rumours start?

Many friends of the Sussexes have recently claimed that the break up rumours are all false and insisted that the couple are still very much “in love”.

However, other royal commentators have pointed to the time Harry‘s memoir was released back in January and suggested signs of marital strife were there to see even then.

Meghan raised eyebrows when she did not seem to play any part in the promotional tour of Harry’s book. Meanwhile, Harry took part in various events across the globe to promote the memoir, such as an intimate livestreamed event that allowed fans to submit questions.

This has been noted as a bizarre move by Meghan, for a project that was so deeply personal to her husband, delving into some of his most traumatic life experiences. So could the fact that she wasn’t by his side be what first started rumours of marriage troubles?

‘She will always back him’

Not everyone agrees.

“This was about his own life, his journey and his own perspective,” a source reportedly told The Telegraph. There were also claims that, with two young children, she stayed at home to care for them.

However, the source did speculate over whether Meghan was concerned about some of the details Harry had included in the memoir and that’s why she wasn’t by his side.

“Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not. But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project.”

The comments come amid reports Meghan is taking on more solo projects, such as signing with a new management agency.

What did Prince Harry say in his memoir?

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was jam-packed with explosive claims about several of his royal family members.

Amongst these, he called his step-mother Queen Camilla “dangerous”, accused his “arch nemesis” brother Prince William of physically attacking him and claimed that family members including the late Queen Elizabeth would refer to him and his brother as the “heir and spare”.

