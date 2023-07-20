Queen Camilla’s kindness praised after butler left ’terrified’: ‘She put me at ease’

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, has shared a touching story about Queen Camilla on the week of her 76th birthday.

Grant worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, when he held the title of Prince of Wales.

It seems that during this time, Grant formed a close relationship with not only the King but also his wife, whose kindness sticks with him to this day..

Queen Camilla turned 76 on Monday (Credit: Splash News)

Former butler praises Queen Camilla’s kindness

Reflecting on his time working for the royal family, Grant told Spin Genie that one of his fondest memories of the job was with Queen Camilla

“One of my favourite times was when I was invited to the Ghillies ball. It was a year after working for Charles. When I was a kid I was told about this ball, and I wanted to experience it. I took secret dance lessons and, eventually, I got to go.”

The Ghillies ball is a special dance hosted by the royals every year on the Balmoral Estate.

“There was a conversation with the now King and Queen about them asking me to go. And I was thinking, maybe I shouldn’t go because I might not enjoy it after imagining what it would be like for so long. I felt like I was going to chicken out, but I did go.”

Camilla actually asked to dance with me.

While attending the ball, Grant was lucky enough to dance with not one but two royal ladies. “Before I danced with the late Queen, Camilla actually asked to dance with me – and we danced together!” he said.

A former royal butler has praised Queen Camilla’s kindness (Credit: Splash News)

He admitted that it was a nerve-wracking experience: “I was terrified. I remember when we were dancing, Camilla asked: ‘Why are you shaking? Are you okay?’ And I said, ‘I’m really nervous!’”

However, Grant said that Camilla kindly calmed him down: “She put me at ease. I was forgetting my steps while we were dancing. It was a really special occasion. Not many people can say they’ve danced with the Queen, but barely anyone can say they’ve danced with the late and new Queen, can they? It was a full-circle moment, for sure.”

Queen Camilla turns 76

On Monday (July 17) Queen Consort Camilla celebrated her 76th birthday. It was her first birthday since becoming Queen. She was honoured with a gun salute in Green Park in London, a special honour reserved only for kings and queens on their birthdays. It is believed that she also had a private family dinner with close family and friends to mark the occasion.

In other Camilla news, Grant also revealed that the Queen has “a lot of friends”, who she last year went yachting with over the summer. We’re a tiny bit jealous to be honest!

