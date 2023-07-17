Sweet way King Charles marked Camilla’s first birthday as Queen

Queen Camilla is celebrating her 76th birthday today and the sweet way King Charles has marked the occasion has seemingly been revealed.

Camilla turned 76 on Monday (July 17) and the celebrations were certainly felt in London.

Her Majesty was honoured with a special gun salute in London to mark her first birthday as Queen. Gun salutes are reserved for Kings and Queens on their birthday.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III celebrated her 76th birthday on Monday (July 17) (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles celebration for Camilla’s birthday

The British Army stated in a press release: “The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute from 1200hrs” and “The Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf, 17 July 2023, from 1300hrs.”

Queen Camilla’s gun salute took place at London’s Green Park, and dog walkers were advised to avoid the area.

Furthermore, the Royal Parks Twitter account, announced yesterday (July 16): “To mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 76th birthday, there will be a spectacular 41 Gun Salute by @KingsTroopRHA in The Green Park at 12 noon tomorrow, Monday 17 July.”

They added: “Please avoid the area at this time if you are walking a dog as the gun fire is very loud and can be startling.”

Queen Camilla received many birthday wishes on her birthday. Kate and Prince William shared a snap of Queen Camilla with the caption: “Happy birthday to Her Majesty the Queen.”

In addition, the official Royal Family Instagram also wrote: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy Birthday today.”

Queen Camilla’s 76th birthday was marked with a special gun salute in London’s Green Park (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla’s usual celebrations

Ahead of Queen Camilla’s birthday, her and King Charles‘ former butler Grant Harrold appeared to reveal her usual birthday celebrations.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Grant said: “Historically, it’s normally very private. It might be a private dinner. In the past, they’ve had friends and family come over. But it’s never a big event. And the reason is you’ll find that the royals don’t ever celebrate big. They will celebrate big when it’s 75 or 80.”

He added: “She’ll be 76 this year. So her 80th will be a big one and it will be publicly celebrated. But birthdays are normally quite low-key. I used to be quite lucky as I’d normally be on duty when it was Camilla’s birthday. It was always quite nice that I was able to give her a gift and a card.”

It was recently announced that won’t receive her own annuity from Parliament, despite the late Prince Phillip‘s payment of nearly £360,000 to fund his duties.

However, Queen Camilla’s actives will be funded by the Sovereign Grant. Furthermore, an official report read: “Parliament provided Prince Philip with a separate annuity worth £359,000 per annum. Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annuity and the Queen’s activities will be funded from the Grant.”

