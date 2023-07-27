Harry and Meghan vow to track down leader of ‘orchestrated hate campaign’ amid ‘stinging rejection’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly “tracking down the Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them”.

According to the Mirror, not making the Primetime Emmy Awards shortlist earlier this month has “likely left them devastated”.

And that’s because, reports reckon, the Sussexes may have had hopes of a gong for their Netflix docuseries.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry targets of a ‘hate campaign’? (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan news

The Mirror’s website quotes Heat magazine as suggesting the Emmys snub was “stinging” for the couple.

It is claimed Harry and Meghan wish to track down the people in Hollywood who organised “a hate campaign” against them, with the implication it prevented them from being shortlisted.

An insider is quoted as telling Heat recently: “The fact that they didn’t get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth.”

‘A huge kick in the teeth’ for Harry and Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

‘An orchestrated hate campaign against them’

The unnamed source reportedly continued: “They’re convinced there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act of picking on them and scoring brownie points with the British royals.”

It makes them sick and they’re looking to weed out these people one by one.

The source is said to have added: “It makes them sick and they’re looking to weed out these people one by one.”

It is also reported Harry and Meghan wish to conduct a thorough investigation into “who put the boot in”.

But could it turn out that the Sussexes pick up a different award for their controversial streaming series instead? (Credit: Cover Images)

Up for another award

Despite apparently missing out on recognition from the Emmys, the docuseries is nominated for plaudits elsewhere. The series, which dropped on Netflix last December, is up for the best streaming non-fiction series at the Hollywood Critics Awards.

The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan

Prehistoric Planet 2

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss

Rennervations

The 1619 Project

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy #HCATVAwards #NonfictionSeries pic.twitter.com/tF7eiRxMCv — Hollywood Critics Awards (@HCAcritics) July 11, 2023

It is up against Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project and The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy. The ceremony will be held on Sunday August 13. Harry and Meghan have not commented on the nomination.

The couple’s docuseries was a big hit for the streaming service. Over 2 million viewers are believed to have watched it on the day it was launched.

Furthermore, Harry & Meghan also enjoyed the highest UK viewing ratings for any Netflix show in 2022.

ED! has approached representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment on the Mirror’s reported claims.

Read more: Royal family would have ‘golden opportunity’ if Meghan and Harry return to the UK – but it could ‘backfire’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.