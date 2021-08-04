Meghan Markle has celebrated turning 40 with a hilarious video filmed at her California home.

Released today (August 4) to celebrate her big birthday, Meghan is seen on a video call with actress Melissa McCarthy.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s beagle Guy also make an appearance in the video.

However, kids Archie and Lilibet remain off camera.

Meghan Markle looked ‘glowing’ as she turned 40 at home (Credit: Archewell)

Meghan at 40: So what’s the video all about?

It’s the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been seen since she gave birth to Lilibet.

And royal fans have said that she looks “glowing”.

Read more: 40 things you didn’t know about Meghan Markle as she turns 40

“Meghan Markle is GLOWING!” said one royal fan on Twitter.

“She looks SO GOOD,” another agreed.

“She’s so inspiring,” said another, commenting on Meghan’s 40th birthday initiative, which she announced in the video.

Meghan stars in her birthday video with Melissa McCarthy (Credit: Archewell)

What does Meghan talk about in the video?

The video starts with Melissa making suggestions as to how Meghan can celebrate her milestone birthday.

Read more: Will and Kate share ‘beautiful’ post to celebrate Meghan at 40

She suggests a yacht party, a Suits reunion, pokes fun at Meghan posing under a tree and even jokes that the pair should get matching friendship tattoos.

However, Meghan had a better idea and introduced the 40×40 initiative.

Meghan blows out a candle on her birthday cake (Credit: Archewell)

What is 40×40?

Introducing the video, Meghan wrote in a message on the Archewell site: “With my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?

“And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?”

Speaking to Melissa, Meghan says: “It’s my 40th birthday and I’ve got an idea.

“I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help a woman who is mobilising back into the work force.

“If we all do it, we will create some kind of ripple effect.”

Prince Harry even makes an appearance (Credit: Archewell)

Meghan at 40: So what did Prince Harry do in the video?

In a bloopers reel at the end, Meghan tells Melissa she doesn’t want afternoon tea with her chickens for her birthday.

But then the Bridesmaids star starts to giggle and states: “Oh my god!”

Meghan turns around to look out of the window of her study to see Prince Harry juggling outside the office window.

Erupting into fits of giggles, she laughs: “What the…?!”

What did you think of Meghan’s 40th birthday video? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.