Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday today (August 4) and the royal well wishes are coming thick and fast.

After the Queen sent her birthday wishes to Meghan, next it was the turn of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple shared a beautiful picture of Meghan to their Instagram Stories, and shared the same post on Twitter.

Meghan celebrates her 40th birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

What did Will and Kate post about Meghan and her 40th birthday?

The Cambridges shared an image of Meghan sitting on the beach during her royal tour of Africa.

In the picture she is seen smiling broadly while wearing a pink lei around her neck.

They captioned the shot: “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex.”

Will and Kate finished the post with the cake emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their wishes to Meghan (Credit: Splash News)

What did royal fans say about the birthday post?

Will and Kate were praised for their “class and grace” after sharing the message.

One royal fan said: “Once again, William & Catherine proving their class & grace – rightly known as the assets to the royal family!”

Another added: “Pure class from the Cambridges like always! I wouldn’t be able to do the same though and that’s one of the reasons why I’m not a royal.”

A third said: “Kate is pure class,” said a third.

Others took the chance to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

One said: “Happy Birthday and what a beautiful photo you guys chose!”

Another added: “Happy birthday to my favourite member of the royal family.”

A third added: “Happy birthday Meghan, hope your day is fun filled surrounded by family and friends.”

Meghan’s birthday message from Will and Kate (Credit: Instagram)

The Queen also sent her 40th wishes

The monarch – as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall – also sent birthday wishes to the Duchess of Sussex.

In her post, the monarch shared three pictures of Meghan, including one of the two of them smiling at a royal engagement together.

