The Queen has wished Meghan Markle a very happy 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex today (August 4) celebrates her milestone birthday.

And, although there’s quite some distance between Meghan and the royals, the monarch sent her birthday wishes first thing this morning from her official Instagram account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also wished Meghan a happy 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 today (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle birthday: What did the Queen say in her message?

The Queen added the birthday tribute to her Instagram Stories.

The collage featured three pictures of Meghan – one of her smiling at an event with the Queen, another of her with husband Prince Harry and one of Meghan, Harry and son Archie.

Meghan’s birthday post was captioned: “Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today.”

There were also some festive balloons accompanying the post.

The monarch’s official Twitter account posted the three pictures separately.

This post was captioned: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

What did royal fans say about the posts?

Many said the Queen was showing a “touch of class” wishing Meghan a happy birthday.

One said: “Threw you under the bus. Still remaining classy of course.”

Another added: “Class.”

A third said: “When they go low good to see the Queen going higher.”

Others also sent their birthday wishes to the duchess.

“Love you Meghan! Stay strong Baby Girl!” said one.

Another added: “Happy Birthday to this inspiring duchess.”

A third said: “A queen was born today, 40 years ago!”

The Queen has wished Meghan Markle a very happy birthday (Credit: Instagram)

How will Meghan Markle celebrate her birthday?

It’s been reported that Meghan has hired Oprah Winfrey’s party planner to plan a “low-key” party at her California home.

It’s thought that 65 of Meghan’s nearest and dearest will attend.

Meanwhile, it’s thought Prince Harry has ordered his wife an expensive naked iced cake to celebrate her big 4-0.

