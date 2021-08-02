The latest Meghan Markle news suggests the mum of two has hired party planners to help organise a “low-key” celebration for her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 on Wednesday (August 4) and has reportedly hired Hollywood chum Oprah Winfrey’s party planner for the event.

Insiders claim Meghan will have 65 guests attend the bash at her Californian mansion.

Meghan Markle turns 40 this week (Credit: Splash News)

So what do we know about Meghan Markle turning 40?

Celebrity party planner Colin Cowie will be responsible for the celebrations, according to a Daily Mirror source.

The source revealed: “Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family. Colin was recommended to her by Oprah, who always puts on fabulous parties.”

It’s believed guests will have grazing tables with locally sourced food and drinks available on the day.

Prince Harry is also expected to have ordered a cake from a local bakery, Posies & Sugar, for his wife.

The eaterie produces simple iced cakes that come decorated with flowers.

Meghan and Harry with son Archie (Credit: Splash News)

Colin has previously planned parties for A-listers such as Tom Cruise, Jenifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian.

He was introduced to Harry and Meghan after their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah in March.

The simple theme follows Meghan’s previously seen laid back and holistic approach to life.

Prince Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Her dream birthday gift

Before she met Harry, the former actress shared her idea of a dream birthday gift with her fans.

Meghan revealed her special birthday wishes on her blog, The Tig, during her time starring on US legal TV drama Suits.

She wrote: “For my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself, I want you to challenge yourself.

“I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them… and then to tell yourself right back.

“I want you to find your happiness, I did and it’s never felt so good.”

Meghan posted about her life on the site – named after her favourite red wine – for three years.

She eventually closed the blog when her relationship with Prince Harry became public in 2017.

In her closing post, she thanked her readers for making her “days brighter” and asked them to “keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being the change you wish to see in the world”.

She finished: “Above all, don’t ever forget your worth – as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.”

