Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more than been through the mill since she joined – and they subsequently left – the royal family.

It can’t have been easy for Meghan giving up her Hollywood life for love, with her estranged family making the duchess an ever-present news item.

A series of events led to their departure, both from the royal family and our shores.

And here we share the key moments that made our hearts break a little too.

Meghan’s tears while chatting to Tom Bradby

Back in October 2019, Meghan showed signs that she was struggling with life under the royal spotlight.

The duchess struggled to contain her tears as she spoke to Tom Bradby as part of ITV documentary Meghan & Harry: An African Journey.

Speaking about becoming a mother to son Archie, Meghan said: “Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. So that was made really challenging.

“And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed.

“Not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she said.

Meghan and Harry: Duchess gave it all up for love

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, but Meghan doubtless didn’t know just what would be expected of her when she fell in love with Prince Harry.

The one-time actress retired from the profession that she loved, left her friends, her mum – and her dogs – behind and moved to England to live with her prince.

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves. Some days it can feel more challenging than others,” Meghan said at the time.

“And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

Endless family drama

As if falling out with your family wasn’t bad enough, having the row raked through the press by your estranged father and half-siblings can’t have been easy for Meghan.

Thomas Markle now wants to get a lawyer so he can have access to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

He didn’t play a part in her wedding, caused endless stress in the run up to the couple’s big day – then told anyone who’d listen all about it.

Meghan and Harry: Racism

The couple spoke out about alleged racist comments made by a member of the royal family when Meghan was pregnant with Archie.

They told Oprah Winfrey there had been questions about their son’s expected skin colour.

The royal at fault for the alleged incident remains nameless.

Prince Harry attends his grandfather’s funeral alone

While the nation’s collective heart broke for the Queen as she sat alone at her husband’s funeral, so too did ours for Prince Harry.

He flew to the UK on his own, without the support of his wife.

Tensions were running high between the prince and his family after the Oprah interview. Body language experts even admitted he appeared anxious in the live footage.

Our spirits were lifted though when Harry stepped out after the ceremony, chatting to his brother Prince William and wife Kate.

The Sussex kids and their Cambridge cousins

Harry and William grew up extremely close to their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

However, it appears distance and circumstance means the same won’t happen for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie and Lilibet.

The kids are oceans apart, with playdates between the cousins non-existent.

We do know Archie loves Zoom and has chatted to the Queen on the video platform, so our only hope is that, behind closed doors, the cousins are all doing the same.

Meghan and Harry: Miscarriage heartbreak

Before the birth of Lilibet, Harry and Meghan sadly suffered a miscarriage.

The duchess described it as “an almost unbearable grief”.

In a heartbreaking article, she detailed her feelings as she realised she was losing her baby.

She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realised that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask: ‘Are you okay?’”

Harry and his beloved mother Diana

The Duke of Sussex was recently back in the country to unveil a statue of his mother to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

As anyone who has lost someone dear will know, the hole left by a loved one is often impossible to fill.

And it’s his sense of grief for Diana that has apparently become the driving force behind his upcoming memoir.

Reports suggest he will details his feelings of loss and grief after losing his mother when he was just 12.

While the heartbreaking event happened almost 24 years ago, it’s clearly still as fresh as the day it happened in Harry’s mind.

