Meghan Markle ‘humbled the royal family’ and ‘humiliated her critics’, biographer claims

In the latest Meghan Markle news, her biographer reckons she has “humbled the royal family“.

Tom Bower also claims the Duchess of Sussex has “humiliated her critics” – and will one day “conquer the world”.

Furthermore, investigative journalist Tom believes Meghan will be “thrilled” about her “phenomenal triumph”.

Will Meghan ‘conquer the world’? (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle latest news: What are the claims?

Tom Bower indicated in The Sun that the imminent occasion of Meghan’s 40th will lead her to feel vindicated.

He described her as “one of the world’s superstars” and noted how she and Prince Harry have successfully left their royal life behind.

The couple’s deals with Netflix, Spotify and book contracts are said to be evidence of this.

Tom Bower is writing a biography about Meghan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan’s next steps

He wrote: “She has humiliated her critics and humbled the royal family.

“Her next steps are to conquer America, then the world.

Critics carp that Meghan’s megalomania has no limits.

“Critics carp that Meghan’s megalomania has no limits. Her admirers retort that she is purposely fulfilling the American Dream.”

Who is Tom Bower?

Tom is known for writing uncompromising biographies that pull very few punches.

He has previously written about Prince Charles, Robert Maxwell, Mohamed Al-Fayed, Richard Branson, Simon Cowell and Boris Johnson.

The 74-year-old has also worked on Panorama for the BBC.

Do you think the Sussexes have been a success? (Credit: Splash News)

He has previously indicated Meghan might be a future Presidential candidate.

And he has reportedly agreed a six figure advance with publishers to write about Meghan.

However, a source told The Sun there is unlikely to be much cooperation on his book about her.

The insider claimed in March: “She wants no part of it.

“Given the events of recent weeks and months, this book will be dynamite.

“He reckons this is just the tip of the iceberg, and more will emerge over the next twelve months.”

