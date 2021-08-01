Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be ‘so proud’ of Harry and Meghan

In latest Harry and Meghan News – Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be ‘so proud’ of the pair.

The Duchess of York, 61, says she believes the late Princess of Wales would be incredibly impressed by her son and daughter-in-law.

On Friday Sarah appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, a Mills and Boon novel.

However, she was bombarded with questions about royal life and of course about any Harry and Meghan news.

Sarah was even asked if she believed the media and world news had treated Harry and Meghan unkindly.

What has Fergie said about Harry and Meghan?

Fergie replied: “I personally would never be able to judge another, so I just am not like that.

“I wish Harry and Meghan so much happiness and I know that Diana would be so proud of her sons and their wives.”

She also described Diana as her “laughing friend” and that she believes she’d have absolutely loved being a grandmother.

The Duchess explained: “If she was here, we’d be racing to the bouncy castle with our grandchildren.

“The funny thing is we’d be with our grandchildren running in the egg and spoon race. She was always a better, faster runner than me.”

What’s more, she said that she still loved the late Princess: “I loved Diana and I will always love her even if she isn’t here in person. It’s a really lovely thing to have.”

What is Sarah Ferguson’s new book about?

As for her new book she says it is based on a distant and historical relative – Lady Margaret – whom she can very much relate to.

Sarah Ferguson said she would marry Prince Andrew over again

Sarah told GMA: “Lady Margaret is an extremely wonderful, strong, very resilient redhead who fights for her heart… against extraordinary confines of what is seen as noble and duty.

“I think I couldn’t write that and I couldn’t explain it if I hadn’t had a hint of fighting my own journey through my own compass of my own heart.”

And finally, Sarah only had good things to say about her former husband Prince Andrew.

She even said she’d marry him again!

What has Sarah Ferguson said about Prince Andrew?

Sarah said: “He is a great man and [our wedding day] was the best day of my life.

“I would do it all over again because he was a very good-looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all.”

Moreover, it appears that Harry and Meghan both get on well with Sarah.



Meghan even said during their joint Oprah Winfrey interview that it was Sarah who taught her how to curtsey.

The former Suits actress told Oprah that Sarah rushed out to instruct her before she met The Queen for the first time.

Meghan claimed: “Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in. Fergie ran out and said, ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’

“Apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it, and then we sat there and we chatted.”

