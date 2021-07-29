A Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography is being updated and will include their heartbreak over Prince Philip‘s death.

The original version of Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, detailed the couple’s relationship and their decision to step back from royal life.

However, according to reports, a new edition of the book will be published and an expert reckons the Royal Family will be “in despair”.

What’s in the updated version of the Harry and Meghan biography?

HarperCollins said the epilogue will share: “Behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan’s ground breaking interview with Oprah…

“…details behind the couple’s move to California (and) the various philanthropic.”

It added that it will detail the couple’s business endeavours since they stepped back and what is to come with Archewell Productions.

It will also include: “The continuous challenges the couple face regarding privacy and the British press (and) the heartbreak the couple felt over Prince Philip’s death.”

Finally, it will detail Meghan and Harry’s “emotional healing journey from losing a child to the birth of their daughter”.

The updated book will be released on August 31, which coincides with the anniversary of Harry’s mother Princess Diana’s death.

What will the royal family think?

However, royal commentator Charles Rae said the timing is “disgraceful”.

He told Entertainment Daily!: “I think the Royal Family will be in despair at this latest chapter in the book.

“This constant moaning and whinging about the Royal Family must be upsetting for the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William.

“And I cannot see how all this can somehow restore good relationships with the royals family.”

In addition, Mr Rae continued: “Harry and Meghan left the UK because they wanted privacy…

“…but they seem to be constantly intent of breaching their own privacy and that of the royal family.

“As far as the heartbreak they are feeling over the death of Prince Philip seems to be a bit rich to me considering that their decision to quit the royal family caused heartache to the royal family especially Prince Philip.”

Meanwhile, Finding Freedom originally became published in August last year.

Omid Scobie said the couple “did not authorise the book” and were never interviewed for it.

