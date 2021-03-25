In latest Meghan Markle news, her life is reportedly set to be “laid bare” in an explosive book.

Celebrity biographer Tom Bower is believed to be working on the Duchess of Sussex‘s explosive life story.

Mr Bower will spend 12 months collecting research for the book, including interviews with her friends and associates.

Meghan Markle will ‘dread’ the new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon & Schuster, who also published Mr Bower’s book on Simon Cowell, have apparently bought the rights.

Meanwhile, the author is said to have agreed a huge six figure advance.

The Sun claims: “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.

“Tom has previously worked with some of his subjects, and even spent time trailing them. But it has been made perfectly clear to him that this will not be an option with Meghan.

Tom Bower is a well known biographer (Credit: ITV)

“She wants no part of it. Given the events of recent weeks and months, this book will be dynamite – he reckons this is just the tip of the iceberg, and more will emerge over the next 12 months.”

It comes months after the controversial publication of their biography called Finding Freedom.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote the 320-page novel.

ED! has contacted Simon & Schuster and Meghan’s rep for comment.

Meghan and Harry have come under intense scrutiny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Who is Tom Bower?

Meanwhile, the best-selling author has previously wrote a string of high-profile biographies.

In 2018, he wrote ‘The Rebel Prince,’ about Prince Charles and his life after Princess Diana’s death.

Furthermore, Mr Bower recently appeared on This Morning following Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, he had little praise for the 39-year-old Duchess.

Mr Bower said: “She probably thought she was marrying the Kardashians, not the Windsors.

“And got a terrible shock and went into a depression. I just found the interview raised many more questions about her than the Royal Family.”

In addition, the author shared: “I think that what we have seen from her own mouth is a woman who has spent a long long time preparing for this performance.”

