Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dealt with their fair share of critics in recent months.

And now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can add Joanna Lumley to the list.

The 74-year-old Absolutely Fabulous star explained that she has “no interest” in the couple following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: What did Joanna Lumley say?

Appearing on Chopper’s Politics podcast for The Telegraph, the actress also wasn’t afraid to speak her mind on Megxit.

She revealed she had “not really” followed the couple since they moved to the US.

Joanna shared: “I find that all ghastly actually. I don’t watch The Crown, I find it all ghastly.”

I find it all ghastly

Furthermore, she ruled out an appearance in the hit Netflix show.

She added: “I didn’t watch it, or see it or do it. Lots of people love it and lots of people loathe it.

“It’s mostly made up and lots of people don’t know that it’s made up – and I think that’s awful.”

Joanna shared her views on Megxit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Joanna insisted the show was created for dramatic effect.

The star, who is long-time friend of Prince Charles, went on: “Well some people say ‘Oh everybody knows it’s made up’ – they don’t, they think it’s the truth.

“I couldn’t watch it because I feel if you don’t agree with something don’t watch it and go ‘oooh I hate that.’ Just don’t watch it.”

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: BBC defends coverage as viewers claim it’s ‘relentless’

What’s the latest Harry and Meghan news?

It comes shortly after Harry confirmed he has become Chief Impact Officer of mental health company BetterUp.

In a blog post on the company’s website about the appointment, the dad-of-one said he hopes to help people develop “inner strength, resilience and confidence.”

He penned: “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind’. We all have it in us.”

Harry and Meghan have faced plenty of critism (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Harry shared: “Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance.

“What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

Read more: Prince William ‘felt Harry and Meghan disrespected Queen in Oprah interview’

Furthermore, it is believed ITV could release more footage from Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

According to a recent report, almost two hours of footage was not aired.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s rep for further comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.