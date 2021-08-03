The latest Meghan Markle news suggests the royal family WILL publicly wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy 40th birthday tomorrow (August 4).

However, one royal expert thinks the royal tradition will very much be done “through gritted teeth”.

Meghan celebrates her 40th birthday tomorrow, reportedly with a “low-key” party at home organised by Oprah Winfrey’s party planner.

Meghan Markle news: Will the royals post birthday wishes?

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier thinks the royals will wish Meghan a happy 40th on social media.

Traditionally, the Instagram and Twitter accounts of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Charles and Camilla and the Queen post messages to celebrate a royal birthday.

And, while they’re “not obliged”, it’s thought they will share a public message so as not to make the situation with Meghan and husband Prince Harry any worse.

Dampier said: “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

“I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.”

He added that they aren’t “obliged to give her messages on her birthday” but claimed “they don’t want to make it worse”.

So will they send her a pressie?

A birthday just isn’t a birthday without a present – so will the royals splash out?

Whether Meghan will be sent a present by the royals is still a mystery, according to Dampier.

He said: “But whether a present will be sent privately, I don’t know, such is the state of the relationship.”

So what is Meghan doing on her birthday?

It’s been reported that Meghan will enjoy a “low-key” party at home in California. Around 65 of her nearest and dearest will attend.

Of course, husband Harry will also be pulling out all the stops on his wife’s big birthday.

He’s reportedly ordered her an expensive birthday cake and other claims suggest he’ll whisk her away on a holiday as well.

