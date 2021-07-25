Royal Family news: The Firm ‘have very real fears’ that Prince Harry’s book could derail their future’

In the latest Royal Family news ‘The Firm’ are said to have very real fears about Prince Harry‘s upcoming book.

Although the Duke of Sussex’ book is not out until October 2022, his family are reportedly terrified of what it may contain.

And according to a royal source, the book could even threaten Prince Charles’ reign as future king.

A source told the Mail Online that the family are experiencing “anger and disappointment” over the book.

The Royal Family are said to be ‘disappointed’ with the news (Credit: SplashNews)

There are also reportedly “very real fears” over how the publication could affect the future of the monarchy.

Indeed, Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is next in line for the throne.

However, Harry has spoken negatively about his father on several public occasions now.

And there are reportedly fears that his resentment over his father will be further explored in his upcoming memoirs.

What has Prince Harry said about his upcoming book?

In a public statement, Harry said he plans on expressing “wholly truthful” accounts in his book.

His statement included: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

Royal Family news – what will Prince Harry reveal in his new book? (Credit: Apple TV)

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Meanwhile, the Queen is said to be “incredibly tired” over this latest Prince Harry news.

A source told The Sun that this couldn’t come at a worse time for Her Majesty.

As she is of course still grieving the loss of her husband of almost 74 years, Prince Philip, who passed away in April of this year.

Prince Harry at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

The source said: “She is still grieving very deeply and wanted to head to Balmoral to escape from things. She is also incredibly tired.

“The announcement of Harry’s book, and the new claims that he could release four books, are the last thing she needed.”

What has Prince Harry said about Prince Charles?

Prince Harry has bashed his immediate family during several interviews over the last year.

During his interview with Oprah Winfrey, he claimed that his father and brother, Prince William, are “trapped” within The Firm.

Whereas during his podcast interview with actor Dax Shepard, he said he was trying to break away from a generation of pain and suffering.

The Duke said: “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on.

“I started to piece it together and go ‘okay, so this is where he [Prince Charles] went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

The Royal Family have chosen not to publicly comment to the news on Prince Harry’s upcoming book thus far.

