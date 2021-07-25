Queen should strip Duke of Sussex of his titles, demands presenter Mark Dolan on GB News

In the latest Prince Harry news, Mark Dolan has demanded the Queen strip her grandson of all his titles.

The comedian turned news presenter believes The Queen should take all titles away from the Duke of Sussex.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘cruel’ by expert

Speaking on GB News, Mark discussed Prince Harry’s new book deal.

Here he said: “Ginger Windsor, Prince Harry. Brace yourselves for not one, but four books from the world’s least happy millionaire.

The Queen is said to be exhausted by the latest Prince Harry news (Credit: SplashNews)

Mark Dolan says Prince Harry books will be ‘great fiction’

“If his appearance on that non-interview with Oprah Winfrey is anything to go by, these books will be a work of such great fiction, they will have Charles Dickens quaking in his boots.

“This decision to spill the beans about his life and his family, is 50 shades of madness.

Read more: Prince Harry putting The Queen ‘in very difficult position’

“The publishers will have great expectations, for this navel-gazing tome, but it will be much ado about nothing. And the only award it will win is one for stunning hypocrisy.

“I can think of a few million reasons why he has signed this book deal, but this sudden affection for the typewriter will come at a hefty price.”

Mark went on to say that he believes this is the “final chapter” of Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family.

Prince Harry promises a “wholly truthful” read (Credit: SplashNews)

How will the Royal Family react to this latest Prince Harry news?

He continued: “It will mark the final chapter, of his relationship with his family and with his country.

“There is no way that his brother William, the epitome of royal dignity in public service, will forgive yet another tell all, expose of his family.

“And there is no way the British public, will forgive this self-serving brat, for denigrating our royal family, who are the moral, historic and constitutional backbone of the country.”

Finally, he called for the Queen to “throw the book” at her grandson and strip him of all his royal titles.

Mark concluded: “So it’s time for the Royal authorities to turn the page, and write one of the main characters, out of the story.

Prince Harry now lives in America with his children and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

“This scorched earth policy towards the royal family shows no sign of ending.

“Which is why the Queen herself must act decisively. It’s time for Harry to lose his titles. Throw the book at him, Ma’am.”

Prince Harry has confirmed his memoir will be published in October 2022.

The Duke’s official statement included: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry wrote in a statement Monday.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

However, he has denied he has a four-book deal, and has only confirmed the one memoir so far.

Will you be reading Prince Harry’s book? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.