In latest Prince Harry news, the duke has placed the Queen in a difficult position by expecting her to attend the christening of new daughter Lilibet, according to a royal expert.

Claims have circulated that Harry and wife Meghan Markle want their latest addition to be christened at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, just like big brother Archie.

Archie’s ceremony took place back in 2019 – however, the Queen did not attend due to prior commitments.

Is the Queen in a difficult position? (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince Harry news?

Royal family expert Angela Levin thinks Harry is now making his grandmother’s life hard with unreasonable expectations.

She told Talk Radio: “That puts her in a very difficult position because she can’t say that she is not free for years.

Read more: Queen put Harry ‘firmly in his place’ over ‘rude language’ in Meghan row

“She didn’t go to Louis’, the third child of Prince William and Kate. So it’s not a spiteful thing.”

According to Ms Levin, Her Majesty simply doesn’t attend these events because they aren’t in keeping with tradition regarding accession to the throne.

Harry, Meghan and Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In simpler terms – “they’re not close enough to the Crown”.

Prince Louis, three, is fifth in line for the throne after grandfather Charles, dad William, and siblings George and Charlotte.

This makes Harry’s children, Archie, two, and Lilibet seventh and eighth respectively.

Harry and Meghan remain distant from the family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second royal expert has also claimed that Harry will not get his wish of a Windsor Castle christening for Lillibet after his shock book deal.

Prince Harry to reveal all in memoir book deal

Royal author Robert Jobson wrote on Twitter: “Prince Harry is writing a memoir. October the script will be handed in.

“Random House will publish it. I’d say the Windsor Christening of ‘Lilibet’ with the Queen present might well be off!

Read more: Prince Harry ‘sidelined’ for Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations

“Unless ‘H’ intends to combine it with a book signing tour of the UK that is!”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!