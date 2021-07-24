In latest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news, the couple have been slated by Prince Charles’ biographer.

Jonathan Dimbleby was said to have made a series of scathing comments about the pair this week.

The veteran broadcaster was reportedly asked his thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey while at an event.

Jonathan Dimbleby has lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: YouTube. ITV)

What’s the latest Prince Harry and Meghan news?

And according to the Daily Mail, Jonathan replied: “Vicious, cruel and horribly self-serving.”

He added: “Harry’s remarks about his father, I simply fail to understand. I think there are certain things you should say and do in private.

“I believe a lot of the insinuations he made were not consistent with fact.”

“Bitter regret”

Jonathan’s comments about Prince Harry and Meghan come after another royal expert spoke out about the interview.

This week, royal author Tom Quinn said he believes Meghan will be left with “bitter regret” after burning so many bridges.

Read more: Thomas Markle threatens to take Meghan and Harry to court to see grandchildren in latest chat

He has branded the Oprah chat, which was watched by 50million people worldwide, as “revenge”.

Tom made the claims in Channel 5’s Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power documentary, which airs tonight.

Meghan will have ‘bitter regrets’, a Royal expert has claimed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He says: “I think that [Meghan] thought when she entered the Royal family she could shake them up and they would love it.

“She would do things Meghan’s way.

“When that didn’t happen and she came up against what she saw as the forces of reaction it made her so upset that the Oprah interview was the only way for her to get her revenge.”

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s memoir announcement

It was also revealed this week that Harry is set to pen his own tell-all memoir.

Harry says it will be an “intimate and heartfelt memoir”. It will be released in late 2022.

He describes it as a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

However, Robert Jobson, a royal author, told GB News that it is a sign Harry “doesn’t give a damn” about his family.

“I think it’s going to have a massive impact upon the Royal Family and certainly upon the relationships with his brother going forward,” he said.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘putting Queen in difficult position with christening expectations’

Robert added: “But what it does show is really Harry does not give a damn actually about the feelings of his grandmother or his brother or his father.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.