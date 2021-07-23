The latest Meghan Markle news suggests the Duchess of Sussex could be left with “bitter regrets” after burning so many bridges.

No secret has been made at the duchess’s apparent war with her siblings and father Thomas Markle.

And her latest family fall out came when she and husband Prince Harry decided to exit the British royal family.

Now one royal expert has claimed her actions will be something she comes to regret in time.

Meghan Markle news: What’s the latest?

Royal author Tom Quinn is convinced mum-of-two Meghan will be left with “bitter regret” when the harsh reality of burning so many bridges hits home.

He made the claims on Channel 5’s Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power documentary.

Tom said: “I think that she thought when she entered the royal family she could shake them up and they would love it.

“She would do things Meghan’s way,” he said.

Meghan will ‘regret burning bridges to that extent’

However, it didn’t quite work out that way…

“When that didn’t happen and she came up against what she saw as the forces of reaction it made her so upset that the Oprah interview was the only way for her to get her revenge.”

He added that the interview also gave Meghan the chance to “put the case as she saw it”.

However, he predicts that Meghan cutting ties with the royals is something she’ll come to regret.

“I think later on she will think I shouldn’t have burnt my bridges to that extent,” he said.

Thomas Markle wants to see his grandkids (Credit: YouTube)

Thomas Markle to take Meghan to court

Earlier today it was revealed that Meghan’s father is prepared to take his daughter and her husband to court in a bid to gain access to his grandchildren.

Thomas has never met Archie or baby Lilibet.

He called the couple “bad” parents and then made his threat.

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future,” Thomas said.

