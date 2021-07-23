In latest royal news, Thomas Markle has threatened to take daughter Meghan to court over not seeing his grandchildren.

In a shocking new interview, the 77-year-old made a series of explosive claims against Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

Thomas is yet to see their children – Archie and Lilibet – and has never met Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

In latest royal news, Thomas Markle has slammed his daughter Meghan

Thomas Markle latest: What did Meghan’s father say?

And it appears Thomas has had enough.

Speaking to Fox News, Thomas labelled the couple as “bad” parents before claiming they’ve made “mistakes” in raising their kids.

He said: “I’m hoping Her Majesty the Queen and the people in England will stop and think about the mistakes and bad behaviour of their parents.

I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren

“I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

Meanwhile, Thomas waded in on granddaughter Lilibet’s christening.

From his home in Rosarito, Mexico, he added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to ask Her Majesty the Queen, the British family, the royal family, to allow Lily to receive her baptism and first christening at the Queen’s church.

Thomas is yet to meet Meghan and Harry's children

“We shouldn’t be punishing her for Megan and Harry’s bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children, they are not politics, they’re not pawns, not part of the game.

“And they’re also Royals. They’re also entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

And he didn’t end there.

The interview also saw the former Hollywood lighting director give his verdict on Prince Harry’s memoir announcement.

Thomas continued: “Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell. After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell.”

It certainly isn’t the first time Thomas has publicly slammed his estranged daughter, 39.

Thomas has publicly opened up about Meghan in the past (Credit: ITV)

What has Thomas said about Meghan in the past?

Just last month, Thomas sat down with 60 Minutes Australia as he opened up about his daughter in an explosive chat.

On meeting his grandchildren, he shared: “I might never see my grandchildren. I’m not looking for pity. I’m just saying that’s a reality.

“All I can say is that I hope eventually I get to see these grandchildren of mine. I’m a pretty good grandpa.”

The father also stated he had “apologised a hundred times” after staging paparazzi photos of himself ahead of their wedding.

Thomas added: “If I had done something terribly wrong that would be fine but I haven’t. I just want an answer. I don’t know if anybody that’s that cold to do this and now Meghan’s did it to me and Harry’s doing it to his father.”

During the chat, he even took aim at Oprah Winfrey – who interviewed the Duke and Duchess earlier this year – and accused her of “playing” the couple.

Thomas hasn’t spoken to Meghan since she married her now-husband in 2018, after pulling out of her wedding due to heart surgery.

ED! has contacted Meghan and Harry’s rep for comment.

