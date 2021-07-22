The latest Prince Harry news suggests the Duke of Sussex was put “firmly in his place” by his grandmother The Queen.

It’s reported that Harry used “rude language” in a row about wife Meghan Markle ahead of their wedding.

And the monarch, it appears, was having none of it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly came to blows with royal staff over the duchess’s tiara (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: What happened with Harry and the Queen?

As royal fans will doubtless remember, there were rumours of an argument about the tiara Meghan would wear on her wedding day.

She is said to have wanted to wear an emerald one. However, she eventually ended up wearing a diamond piece once owned by Queen Mary.

Read more: Prince Harry accused of ‘playing games’ with the royal family over book

And the “drama” leading up to the big day has now been revealed by royal biographer Omid Scoobie.

The Finding Freedom author said there was no row over the choice of tiara, with the Queen and Meghan both leaving the meeting feeling “very happy”.

However, he did claim that the Queen’s dressmaker Angela Kelly made things very difficult when it came to arranging fittings for the tiara.

The duke was in trouble with his grandmother over his language (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: ‘That’s not how it works’

He told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “The drama took place afterwards when Meghan wanted to try that tiara on with her hairstylist.

“The hairstylist came in from overseas, there was an appointment at Buckingham Palace, but nobody was there.”

Read more: Prince William to rival brother Harry with his own book

However, a source told the Daily Mail: “Angela essentially said: ‘I’m very sorry, that’s not how it works.’ There’s protocol in place over these jewels.

“They’re kept under very tight lock and key. You can’t turn up and demand to have the tiara just because your hairdresser happens to be in town.”

The Queen put Harry ‘firmly in his place’ over his use of ‘rude language’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘Harry had to intervene’

The real row erupted when Harry got involved, it seems.

“It got to the point where staff around Harry and Meghan were tearing their hair out because the wedding was a couple of weeks away. Months had passed at this point,” Scoobie continued.

He was put firmly in his place. He had been downright rude.

“Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said: ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife.'”

Scoobie added: “Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing to at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult.

“Meghan didn’t get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding.”

However, after Harry’s use of “rude language”, he was apparently summoned to a private meeting with the Queen.

The Mail source claimed: “He was put firmly in his place. He had been downright rude.”

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.