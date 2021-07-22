Prince Harry is ‘playing games with the Royal Family‘ ahead of releasing his new book, an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex stunned the world as he announced his tell-all memoir, which is set for release in late 2022.

But how will the news take a toll on his family?

What did the expert say about Prince Harry’s book?

According to Robert Jobson, the book will have a “massive impact” on the Royal Family.

Speaking on GB News, he claimed: “I think he seems slightly detached from the things he does because when he talks about the Queen he talks of great fondness, and talks of great respect for her, and all of these things.

“But almost with a day, something comes out like his latest project that he has been working on for many many months with this ghostwriter in America.

He has been playing a game with the royals

“So he obviously knows what he has been up to and it is almost like he has been playing a game with the royals.”

Meanwhile, the expert also claimed that Harry ‘does not give a damn’ about the feelings of his family.

He added: “I think it is going to have a massive impact on the Royal Family.

“Harry does not give a damn about the feelings of his grandmother, or his brother or his father.”

Meanwhile, Harry promises the upcoming memoir will be a “intimate and heartfelt” read.

Harry shares his own statement

In a statement, he shared: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Meanwhile, it’s believed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may be “sidelined” from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The event takes place in the same year Harry’s book will be published.

The Sun quotes a royal source, who said: “Everyone now thinks it is inconceivable that he and Meghan can be part of the Platinum Jubilee. Bringing it out in 2022 when the Queen is celebrating will dampen the party.”

As a result of his book, fans also fear Harry has burnt any remaining bridges between him and his family.

One Twitter user shared: “Family is so important – something to treasure for a lifetime – something to respect, value and honour…

“You will only find peace and happiness when you come home to your family – don’t burn the bridges to the way home – build a road back to love.”

