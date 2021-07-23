The latest Prince Harry news suggests he “does not give a damn” about the feelings of the Queen, Prince Charles or brother Prince William.

Royal author Robert Jobson claimed that in releasing his memoir, Harry could end up “destroying” his family.

He made the comments in a TV interview on GB News.

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t care’ about his family’s feelings, one royal author has claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry could ‘destroy’ his family

Speaking on the news channel, Jobson said that he thinks Harry simply doesn’t care about his family’s feelings.

And he said he could end up destroying them by airing his views in his tell-all memoir.

‘Harry does not give a damn about the feelings of his grandmother, or his brother or his father’ Robert Jobson says Prince Harry’s new book shows he ‘pretty much thinks he can do what he likes’ Watch GB News on Virgin Media 626, YouView 236 and Freesat 216 pic.twitter.com/Io3xBFjMku — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 21, 2021

Jobson did admit he’s curious about the book, though, and looking forward to reading it.

“I’m just intrigued by it, I’m looking forward to it, to reading it.

“I think it’s going to have a massive impact upon the Royal Family and certainly upon the relationships with his brother going forward.”

Jobson added: “But what it does show is really Harry does not give a damn actually about the feelings of his grandmother or his brother or his father.”

The Queen put Harry ‘in his place’ over his ‘rude’ language (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry ‘thinks he can do what he likes’

He claimed that now Harry is making his own money, the prince feels like he can “do what he likes”.

The author said: “He doesn’t care, he’s got the money now, he’s independent of his father, he’s independent of the royal family.

“He pretty much thinks he can do what he likes and it looks like he can.”

Prince William and the boys’ father Prince Charles could also be destroyed by Harry’s book (Credit: Splash News)

Queen put ‘rude’ Harry in his place

However, if recent reports are anything to go by, it seems the Queen won’t be standing for any nonsense from her grandson.

Earlier this week we reported that the monarch put Harry “firmly in his place” after his “rude language” in a row about wife Meghan Markle.

