In latest royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire by James May.

The Grand Tour presenter, 58, became the latest celebrity to criticise the former royals in a recent interview.

And he didn’t hold back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were labelled ‘distasteful’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest: What did James May say?

Speaking to the Radio Times, James revealed he “doesn’t take much interest” in the royals.

However, he did share his views on Harry and Meghan.

James told the magazine: “The Meghan and Harry story sounded a little bit distasteful. People talking about their personal lives in public.

I don’t think the rest of us should know or care about it

“Everyone’s got issues like that, and I don’t think the rest of us should know or care about it.

“I thought the whole point of a royal family is that they were supposed to be an exemplar.”

In addition, the BBC star went on to say that the pair should “just keep it in.”

Harry and Meghan were criticised by James May (Credit: ITV)

Meghan ‘humbled’ the Royal Family

However, it isn’t all criticism for Harry and Meghan.

The Duchess, who turns 40 tomorrow (August 4), was recently described her as “one of the world’s superstars” by her royal biographer.

Tom Bower also noted how she and Harry have successfully left their royal life behind.

Gushing over Meghan, he told The Sun: “She has humiliated her critics and humbled the royal family.

“Her next steps are to conquer America, then the world.”

Furthermore, Tom added: “Critics carp that Meghan’s megalomania has no limits. Her admirers retort that she is purposely fulfilling the American Dream.”

Meghan Markle turns 40 this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the pair are currently preparing for Meghan’s upcoming birthday.

According to reports, the Duchess has hired Oprah Winfrey’s party planner, Colin Cowie, for the event.

Insiders claim Meghan will have 65 guests attend the bash at her Californian mansion

There will also be grazing tables with locally sourced food and drinks available on the day.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep for further comment.

