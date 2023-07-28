William and Harry ‘peace talks’ claims shut down as brothers ‘still feuding’

Claims of ‘peace talks’ between Prince William and Prince Harry seem to have been shut down.

OK! reckons any suggestion of the brothers attempting to heal their alleged rift may be wide of the mark.

And that’s because, the publication claims, there is no form of communication occurring between the two royals.

OK! quotes a royal source as indicating William and Harry have not been in contact with one another at all.

Prince William and Prince Harry banter with one another during a 2009 TV interview (Credit: ITN Archive YouTube)

William and Harry news

Numerous reports over the past few years have claimed William and Harry are not on the closest of terms.

It is believed relations between the pair became increasingly strained as Harry and his wife stepped away from life as working royals.

And, amid those ‘Megxit’-related claims, there were even allegations in Harry’s memoir that William “came at” his brother.

Harry claimed in Spare that the now-Prince of Wales had branded Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Prince William was best man for his brother Prince Harry at his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle (Credit: BBC YouTube)

William ‘attack’

The Duke of Sussex claimed the alleged incident “all happened so fast”, writing his brother “grabbed me by the collar and knocked me to the floor”.

It was claimed Harry “landed on the dog bowl” which “cracked” under his back. Harry is then said to have got to his feet and told his brother to leave.

Harry went on to claim that William did so, and then returned “looking regretful and apologised”.

Other explosive claims made in Spare include Harry indicating he ‘wasn’t really’ his brother’s best man during his 2011 wedding.

Harry reportedly suggested he was made to “act out” doing so in order to prevent scrutiny into the lives of William’s friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee.

William, however, also performed the role for when Harry got wed in May 2018.

Prince William and Prince Harry march together during the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

‘William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa’

With the Sussexes making headlines most days, there have been numerous stories concerning every element of their lives since the publication of Spare, the dropping of their Netflix docuseries and the coronation of Harry’s father King Charles.

However, there hasn’t been all that much speculation about him making it up with William.

And OK! reports the alleged estrangement has continued.

An unnamed source is reported to have told the publication: “William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa.

They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince William and Prince Harry for comment on OK!’s story.

