Prince Harry has reportedly admitted the role he took on during William, Prince of Wales’ wedding was a “bare-faced lie”.

William married his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, in April 2011.

Harry acted as his best man on the day, joining his brother as they made their way to Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry reportedly claims he wasn’t actually William’s best man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book

However, in his new book Spare, Harry reportedly says he wasn’t actually William’s best man.

According to reports, in the memoir, Harry says he was made to “act out” the role at the royal wedding in 2011 to spare scrunity into the lives of William’s two closest friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee.

Harry also reportedly claims in his book: “Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.”

He apparently says Meade and Straubenzee delivered the traditional speech at William’s wedding reception.

Claims and revelations from Harry’s new book have been emerging (Credit: ITV)

ED! has contacted reps for Prince William for comment.

This isn’t the only claim Harry reportedly makes in his book about his older brother.

Harry alleges that William ‘attacked’ him during an argument at his London home in 2019.

According to the Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, Harry says of his brother: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry apparently claims William ‘didn’t want’ him to do a best man’s speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spare ‘row’

It apparently came after William reportedly called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “rude” and “abrasive”.

Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.

After the alleged incident, William left “looking regretful, and apologised”, according to the book.

Read more: Prince Harry book: Duke ‘looks keen to retreat with haunted eye expression’ in photos

Harry reportedly says that Meghan noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

A rep for Prince William had no comment on this claim when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.