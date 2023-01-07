Prince Harry during ITV interview, on William wedding day in 2011
Royals

Prince Harry ‘claims role in William’s wedding was bare-faced lie’ in new memoir

Harry acted as William's best man in 2011

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry has reportedly admitted the role he took on during William, Prince of Wales’ wedding was a “bare-faced lie”.

William married his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, in April 2011.

Harry acted as his best man on the day, joining his brother as they made their way to Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry and Prince William in car on wedding in 2011
Prince Harry reportedly claims he wasn’t actually William’s best man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry book

However, in his new book Spare, Harry reportedly says he wasn’t actually William’s best man.

According to reports, in the memoir, Harry says he was made to “act out” the role at the royal wedding in 2011 to spare scrunity into the lives of William’s two closest friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee.

Harry also reportedly claims in his book: “Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.”

He apparently says Meade and Straubenzee delivered the traditional speech at William’s wedding reception.

Prince Harry speaking in ITV interview
Claims and revelations from Harry’s new book have been emerging (Credit: ITV)

ED! has contacted reps for Prince William for comment.

This isn’t the only claim Harry reportedly makes in his book about his older brother.

Harry alleges that William ‘attacked’ him during an argument at his London home in 2019.

According to the Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, Harry says of his brother: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Prince Harry waving in carriage on William wedding day
Prince Harry apparently claims William ‘didn’t want’ him to do a best man’s speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spare ‘row’

It apparently came after William reportedly called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “rude” and “abrasive”.

Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.

After the alleged incident, William left “looking regretful, and apologised”, according to the book.

Read more: Prince Harry book: Duke ‘looks keen to retreat with haunted eye expression’ in photos

Harry reportedly says that Meghan noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

A rep for Prince William had no comment on this claim when approached by ED!.

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is set to be released on January 10. 

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Dan Walker smiling outside BBC studios, Prince Harry during ITV interview
Dan Walker expresses concern for Prince Harry amid ‘storm’ over new book
Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington smiling together
Strictly couple Nadiya and Kai drop huge hint about engagement plans as they detail keeping romance ‘secret’
Happy Valley episode 2 preview
Happy Valley series 3 episode 2 preview: Major character from series 2 returns!
Kate Garraway on GMB today, her daughter Darcey at event
Kate Garraway rushed daughter to A&E in latest family drama
Frankie Bridge looking shocked, Denise Welch looking cross on Loose Women today
Loose Women today: Denise Welch forced to apologise as she swears and loses cool in furious rant
Split image of Prince Harry and King Charles
Prince Harry news: Royal set for ‘wake-up call’ amid claims King Charles’ coronation will act as ’turning point’