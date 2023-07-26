Prince William to face fresh dilemma if Harry and Meghan return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet?

Prince William is facing fresh dilemma if Prince Harry and Meghan return to the UK.

The news comes not long after it was reported that Harry had rang Prince William to call a truce and discuss a potential return to his homeland…

Harry and William have spoken, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Prince William call a truce?

It was recently reported that William and Harry spoke via the phone. In the phone call, Harry is believed to have called a truce with his brother.

“Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” a source told InTouch earlier this month.

William was allegedly left “stunned” by the conversation the source then said. The source then claimed he “didn’t quite know what to say”. The King then reportedly told his son to “think” about Harry’s offer.

“Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family,” the source then added. Meghan was reportedly furious with her husband.

Could Harry and Meghan come back? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William set for fresh dilemma if Prince Harry and Meghan return?

William could be in for a dilemma should his brother and his wife return to the UK. Should the Sussexes return, Prince William may have to fund them, as well as their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This could potentially put the heir to the throne under financial pressure. However, there is a way he could fund them without putting himself into financial trouble.

“The answer would be the Duchy of Cornwall. There may not be a problem in funding them as they need young blood as there are few working royals under 70,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said on GB News.

The Prince of Wales currently receives £24m a year from the Duchy of Cornwall – a territory owned by him.

“However, the idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary,” he then added.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Meghan is going to be releasing her own book, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan wants to ‘get her story across’ in tell-all book

In other news, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants to release a tell-all book. A source has recently suggested to Bella magazine that Meghan may be working on a a book of her own.

“Meghan really wants to get her side of the story across after Harry got the space to tell his story so deeply,” an insider then claimed.

However, Harry is reportedly worried.

“There have been times that Harry has been less than perfect in the marriage, which he acknowledges, but no one is perfect,” they then said.

“Harry is worried because he suspects that there will be revelations about his part in everything, including times where he may have fallen short of being a supportive husband to her – especially when life was tough within The Firm,” they then added.

