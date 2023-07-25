Prince Harry to put ‘strain on relationship’ in move that could prove ‘tragic’ for Meghan and the kids?

Prince Harry has been tipped to make a move that could prove “tragic” for wife Meghan Markle and their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple, who live in California, have found their marriage under intense scrutiny, with divorce rumours swirling. And, although friends have said they’re “happy together”, one expert has issued a warning to the Duke of Sussex amid claims he’ll soon be jetting off to his “second home” for a new Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry is tipped to head to Africa to film a documentary without wife Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan: Divorce rumours

Rumours have been circulating that the couple’s marriage is on the rocks. Reports suggested that Harry has been staying at a motel to spend time away from Meghan.

It has also been reported that while she wants to save Brand Sussex and make it big in Hollywood, the latter isn’t on his radar.

Instead, Harry is reported to be heading to Africa to film a wildlife documentary. However, it’ll be a solo trip, with Meghan and the kids left at home in California.

And it’s this that one expert has speculated could bring about a “tragic” end to the Sussexes’ romance.

Make or break trip for Harry?

Speaking to the Mirror, therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker speculated that the trip could be make or break for the couple. She said it could either put “strain” on their marriage or “reveal hidden strengths” that will bring them “closer in the end”.

She explained: “It’s natural that major life events and external circumstances can profoundly impact a marriage, for better or worse. A solo trip like Prince Harry‘s to Africa could potentially put strain on a relationship, especially with divorce rumours circulating.”

It’s natural that major life events and external circumstances can profoundly impact a marriage, for better or worse.

Sally added: “However, hardship can also reveal hidden strengths and bring couples closer in the end. With effort and commitment, time apart can provide perspective and appreciation. There are so many factors at play here that outsiders simply cannot comprehend. I think it shows bad grace to dwell on or speculate about a potential marital breakdown between Harry and Meghan, which would truly be tragic for them and their young children.”

Sally then shared her “hopes” for the couple as she concluded: “My hope would be that they have a thoughtful plan to reconnect and that they are able to communicate through any challenges that arise. Relationships are complex, and it’s important we react with compassion.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have designs on Hollywood (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry’s trip to Africa

Sources have speculated that Harry could delve into the continent’s national parks and efforts at wildlife conservation for his documentary.

A source alleged to Page Six: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa. He feels at home there.”

A Netflix insider is also said to have confirmed the wildlife documentary was one of a number of ideas that he had been discussing with the network.

Reps for the streaming channel also confirmed: “The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending any time soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

