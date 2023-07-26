Meghan Markle’s ex pal claims ‘writing was on the wall’ when Princess Kate became family’s ‘top dog’

The “writing was on the wall” for Meghan Markle when she realised Princess Kate would be the royal family’s “top dog”, latest reports claim.

Lizzie Cundy, who was once firm friends with the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a scathing attack on Meghan, declaring that she just “wasn’t up for the job and didn’t want to put the hard work in”.

The ladies met in 2013 but their friendship drifted apart ahead of the then-actress’ marriage to Prince Harry. And, after Lizzie’s latest comments, it’s probably safe to hazard a guess that they won’t ever be close again…

The Princess of Wales is the royal family’s ‘top dog’ according to Meghan’s ex pal (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle latest: Duchess wanted to be ‘top dog’

Speaking to the Mirror, Lizzie claimed Meghan “thought she was going to be the top dog”. However, she noted that Princess Kate “was always going to have that role”.

Lizzie alleged: “I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top dog star of the show and Princess Kate was always going to have that role.”

Meghan just wasn’t up for the job. She didn’t want to put the hard work.

She then laid into Meghan’s worth ethic and added: “We could all see the writing was on the wall. It’s very different when you’re a celebrity princess than being a royal princess and frankly Meghan just wasn’t up for the job. She didn’t want to put the hard work in opening hospitals and doing all the roles that royals do. It’s not easy it’s not glamorous, it’s not like on the red carpet,” she claimed.

Jeremy Kyle chips in

However, Lizzie isn’t the only one who feels the same when it comes to Meghan and Kate. Jeremy Kyle also offered his take on the ladies on his Talk TV show.

He declared: “She [Kate] is everything thing that Meghan Markle could not even dream of becoming.”

It’s not the first time Jeremy has had a pop at Meghan though. He previously faced criticism after joking that the Duchess of Sussex should be “thrown down a well”.

Lizzie also waded into the latest rumours on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage troubles (Credit: Cover Images)

Lizzie on those divorce rumours

Lizzie also addressed the Meghan and Harry divorce rumours and said that she hopes it doesn’t come to that for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I don’t want to see any couples split up. When any marriage falls apart it’s sad, especially when you have children,” she said.

Meghan and Lizzie, who are now no longer friends, met in 2013 when Lizzie was asked to sit with the actress at a charity event. At the time, Meghan allegedly wanted a role on Made In Chelsea. Lizzie also claimed that she tried to set her up with footballer Ashley Cole.

Lizzie also claimed that she introduced Meghan to Prince Harry after the Suits star told her she wanted “an English boyfriend”. However, former WAG Lizzie now claims that Meghan has “ghosted” her and they’re no longer close.

