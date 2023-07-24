Meghan Markle ’staying in a hotel’ amid claims there’s a ‘wound that won’t heal’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly “staying in a hotel” amid claims of marriage drama with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the centre of rumours about their marriage of late.

Now, in a new interview, showbiz correspondent Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Meghan is staying in a hotel opposite her agent’s offices. This is reportedly to help her focus on her Hollywood career.

Meghan Markle ‘staying in a hotel’?

Speaking to GB News, Kinsey claimed of the couple’s relationship: “It’s like a bleed. A wound that won’t heal. We’re hearing from more and more people. One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency William Morris Endeavour. And that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities.

“She wants to be a power player in Hollywood. And that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go. They’re spending more time apart. And how does any relationship function in that capacity?”

Kinsey went on to admit that she hopes the claims are false. “Obviously, I hope it’s not true. Because I don’t root for anybody’s marriage to fail. But I can’t imagine truthfully, what it’s like to have so much pressure on you. The entire world is watching. And they have had a lot of failures professionally over the last few years and that’s got to create intense stress in their household.”

Kinsey went on to claim: “Harry does not like the chaos of Los Angeles. [He] does not like the the pursuit of Hollywood, according to some of these reports. I want to stress that people close to Harry and Megan allegedly have [said] that that these rumours are not true.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recent months

There have recently been many claims about the Duke and Duchess “growing apart”. However, a source told Page Six: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Meghan signed to entertainment agency, WME. The agency has represented many stars, such as Rihanna, Matt Damon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

A statement from WME, read: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships and more.”

In addition, Prince Harry is also reportedly set to travel to a country in Africa for a new Netflix documentary.

