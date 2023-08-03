5 body language clues that show the Meghan and Harry divorce rumours are nonsense

It’s not news that rumours have been rife recently over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly being on the rocks.

The royal couple, who tied the knot back in 2018 , have reportedly had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time”. Well, reports are claiming anyway.

Throw in claims that Harry may have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers as well, and many people reckon the two have ended things for good.

But, in their first public appearance together since May, it appears the two still “have a very deep connection”.

Rumours are swirling that the two are divorcing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry to divorce?

On Wednesday (August 2) Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together since the chaotic car chase in New York they endured back in May. The pair were seen in a video huddled around a phone, and then called on people to get funding for online safety projects.

They have a very deep connection and rapport, which is evident in the way they interact with each other.

The rare appearance comes amid the divorce rumours, but now, a body language expert refuted claims the two are ending things.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed five clues that show Meg and Haz are still happier than ever!

1. Meghan and Harry ‘completely relaxed’

He explained, after analysing the video of the couple: “Meghan and Harry appeared completely relaxed in their latest video appearance.”

A body language expert has spotted five clues the couple are fine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2. Meghan showed ‘genuine’ smiles

He went on to say: “Meghan seemed quite easy going and displayed plenty of genuine smiles. These sort of campaigns really do seem to bring out the best in Harry, as he appears truly passionate about the cause.”

3. The couple are ‘matching and mirroring’ each other

“In terms of body language, the pair were matching and mirroring each other throughout the clip,” Darren also said.

4. Harry and Meghan have a deep connection and rapport

Going on to discuss what else the pair showed during the video, Darren said they clearly have a “deep” connection.

He explained: “They have a very deep connection and rapport, which is evident in the way they interact with each other.”

Harry is apparently still ‘besotted’ with Meg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5. The couple have a ‘passion’ to help others

Another clue is that the pair are on the same page when it comes to helping others. Darren said: “It’s a really positive clip of Meghan and Harry, which clearly demonstrates their strong connection and passion for helping others.”

Prince Harry ‘besotted’ with Meghan

It comes after Darren claimed Harry is still “besotted” with Meghan after clocking some major signs. The expert analysed public appearances from the royal couple in recent months, ahead of Meghan’s upcoming 42nd birthday.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren said that when the pair do get together “we do see sparks flying between them”.

Harry and Meghan ‘have become closer’

He claimed: “It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan. Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his princess – likewise with Meghan.

“She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public. These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration.”

Despite the split claims, Darren said he believes Harry and Meghan “have become closer in recent years”.

Read more: Meghan ‘feels Kate and William were never held accountable for the way the treated her’ and they ‘got away with it’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.