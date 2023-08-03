Meghan ‘feels Kate and William were never held accountable for the way the treated her’ and they ‘got away with it’

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly “feels” as though Kate and William were “never held accountable” for the way they treated her.

The 41-year-old also believes that the Waleses’ “got away” with treating her poorly during her time as a working royal.

Meghan Markle news: Duchess ‘feels Kate and William were never held accountable’

Meghan has a chip on her shoulder regarding Kate and William, it has been claimed.

It’s no secret that there was tension between Meghan and the Waleses. As per the Oprah interview in 2021, Meghan and Kate had an argument about bridesmaid dresses before Meghan’s wedding to Harry. This argument reportedly led to Harry finding Meghan crying “on the floor”.

Kate then reportedly apologised and sent Meghan flowers.

“I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising,” Meghan said in the interview.

However, it seems as though the Duchess is still hurt by the Princess of Wales’ behaviour.

“Meghan feels they’ve never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it,” a source told Closer recently.

Meghan Markle news: Duchess wanted public to side with her in Kate feud

The source then continued, saying Meghan hoped the public would side with her rather than the Waleses with the release of their Netflix documentary.

However, this didn’t happen in the way that the Duchess of Sussex hoped.

The source then continued. “That hasn’t happened. This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her,” they said.

Meghan’s birthday celebration plans revealed

In other Meghan-related news, the Duchess of Sussex is set to turn 42 years old tomorrow (Friday, August 4). But what is she planning to do for her birthday this year?

According to a PR expert, the Duchess is going to “tone down” her birthday celebrations this year.

“Although it’s not a big birthday, I imagine she is looking forward to celebrations and being treated by Prince Harry. They will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair,” Mayah Riaz told The Mirror.

Riaz went on to speculate that Meghan would celebrate her birthday at home with her husband, kids, and mother.

“Meghan may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering. This could be with friends at their home or at a restaurant,” she then added.

