David Beckham is said to be ‘furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friendship with David and Victoria Beckham “seems to have died”, a tabloid newspaper report claims.

The Mail on Sunday singles out Meghan in claiming she “has simply moved on” from being pals with the pair.

Furthermore, former England football star David is reportedly “absolutely bloody furious” over alleged circumstances behind the claimed falling out.

The Sussexes are not thought to have joined other VIPs at a big game for David Beckham and his Inter Miami football club recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Have the Beckhams ‘fallen out’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Mail highlights how David and his Spice Girl wife Victoria were guests at the Sussexes’ wedding in May 2018.

The couple, married since 1999, caused a stir among royal supporters in Windsor as they arrived at St George’s Chapel.

However, Harry and Meghan are not believed to have attended the wedding of the Beckhams’ eldest son Brooklyn in April 2022.

Additionally, the report indicates the Sussexes were not at the football match last weekend where Argentinian star Lionel Messi debuted for David’s club Inter Miami. Among the famous the faces to turn up at that event were Kim Kardashian and tennis standout Serena Williams.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at the wedding of Harry and Meghan in May 2018 (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Harry and Meghan news

The news outlet points to a reported suspicion the Beckhams may have leaked stories about the Sussexes as being key to any tiff.

The report goes on to note that the Mail was told this alleged accusation left David “absolutely bloody furious”.

A source said to be close to the Beckhams is quoted as telling the publication they were “very supportive” when Meghan came to the UK.

But the friendship is said to have fractured following a tense phone call, during which the accusations were allegedly made.

Any making up now is so unlikely.

The same unnamed insider reportedly went on to add: “Any making up now is so unlikely.”

ED! has approached representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Beckhams, for comment on the Mail’s claims.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a star-studded affair (Credit: BBC YouTube)

It isn’t the first time claims have been made concerning the souring of a friendship between the couples.

Royal author Tom Bower previously wrote in his 2022 book that the Sussexes became “obsessed with the media”.

He claimed in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors: “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.

“In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion.”

Mr Bower continued: “Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship.”

Neither the Beckhams nor the Sussexes are believed to have commented on these claims either.

Read more: Harry and Meghan vow to track down leader of ‘orchestrated hate campaign’ amid ‘stinging rejection’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.