‘Clear tell-tale signs’ Prince Harry is still ‘besotted’ and has ‘found his princess’ in Meghan despite split claims

Prince Harry is still “besotted” by Meghan Markle and believes he’s “found his princess” in her, ‘tell-tale’ signs have reportedly shown.

The rumour mill has been in overdrive recently following reports Harry and Meghan may be ending things. The two have reportedly had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time”.

However, despite claims of the royal couple ending things for good, a body language expert has claimed Harry is still “besotted” with Meghan after clocking some major signs.

There has been a ton of speculation as of late as to whether they have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan latest

There has been much speculation as of late, as to whether the Sussexes’ relationship has ended. Among the claims are that Harry may have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers.

Meghan’s absence from Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation in May also raised a few eyebrows as well as her being spotted at a farmers’ market alone. But now, according to Darren Stanton, a body language expert, he reckons Meghan is “genuinely happy” and that she and Harry are “each other’s rocks”.

The expert claimed Harry is ‘besotted’ with Meg (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘besotted’ with Meghan

The expert has analysed public appearances from the royal couple in recent months, ahead of Meghan’s upcoming 42nd birthday.

Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his princess – likewise with Meghan.

Recently, Meghan and Harry embarked on some of their own solo ventures – which only fuelled more split rumours. However, according to Darren, and speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, when the pair do get together “we do see sparks flying between them”.

He claimed: “It’s apparent that Harry is besotted with Meghan. Purely from the way he looks at her proves that he has found his princess – likewise with Meghan.

“She reciprocates Harry’s emotions in lots of different ways, such as touching his arm or back in public. These are clear tell-tale signs of conveying the emotion of love and admiration.”

Harry and Meghan ‘have become closer’

Despite the split speculation, Darren thinks the complete opposite. In fact, he reckons the two “have become closer in recent years”.

He said: “You can tell Meghan is head over heels in love with Harry due to her constant gazing and prolonged eye contact. It’s the type of love that if you’re in a busy environment, you feel as though you’re in a bubble with that person.

“I’ve noticed a lot of situations like that with Meghan and Harry, where they’ve both engaged in this reciprocal eye contact. It tells me that they’ve grown stronger and stronger as a couple.”

The expert revealed the ‘tell-tale signs’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do the bookies say?

As for what the bookies are saying, according to KingCasinoBonus, the chances of the Duke and Duchess either divorcing or announcing plans to divorce this year are 10/1.

Additionally, the bookies also priced up whether Harry could come back to Britain and make it his home again. Those odds – which include divorce occurring, as well as Harry’s relocation to the UK – are, KingCasinoBonus told ED!, at 20/1.

However, a KingCasinoBonus spokesperson did reflect to us: “Barely a day goes by without some kind of Harry and Meghan story and there will no doubt be plenty of people wishing the marriage did fail, but they look a pair very much in love.”

