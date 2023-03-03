Sarah Ferguson has revealed why she stood by her ex-husband Prince Andrew amid his civil case scandal and why she’ll “always be there” for him.

In 2022, the Duke of York settled a sexual abuse lawsuit after he was accused of sexual assault – allegations he always denied.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Sarah, Duchess of York revealed how the late Queen plays a role in why she will always be there for her ex.

Asked if the Queen knew she would always be there for her son, Sarah told journalist Celia Walden: “She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained very close after divorcing (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah Ferguson reveals why she stands by Prince Andrew

Speaking about her former mother-in-law, Sarah said: “Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then.

“But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

Sarah and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996 and share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32.

Sarah revealed her love for the Queen makes her stand by Prince Andrew (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah’s vow to King Charles and Camilla

Apart from Prince Andrew, Sarah has also revealed her support for King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Speaking to People Magazine, Sarah said: “I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution.

“I’m very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead.”

Sarah also spoke on King Charles’s upcoming coronation. “I think it’s very British, and it’s very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution.”

