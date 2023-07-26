King Charles and Prince Andrew’s relationship takes a fresh hit as monarch was ‘never a great admirer’ of brother

King Charles was “never a great admirer” of his younger brother Prince Andrew, it has been revealed.

The fresh blow to the royals’ relationship comes after it was claimed that the monarch was attempting to evict his brother from his home at the Royal Lodge.

King Charles was ‘never a great admirer’ of Prince Andrew

During an appearance on Sky News Australia yesterday (Tuesday, July 25), royal expert Michael Cole made the shocking claim that the King has never admired his younger brother.

Michael was discussing the “arrangements” King Charles is putting Andrew under – including banning him from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony and trying to evict him from the Royal Lodge.

“Quite clearly, there’s not a great deal of love lost between the King and his younger brother,” Michael said.

“The King was never a great admirer of Andrew, even in the palmy days when they were closer to each other than they are now,” Michael then continued. Michael then went on to say that Prince William and Kate should have the Royal Lodge.

King Charles set to face huge family loss ‘head-on’

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the King is set to face a huge family loss “head-on”.

This summer will be the first for Charles without his mother. It was tradition for the late monarch to spend the summer in Balmoral. The King and Queen will be continuing this tradition this year.

“It will be mixed emotions. It’s where he went every year with his parents as a kid, and he’s now lost both his parents,” Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, said.

“Balmoral Castle is the place where he said goodbye to his mother, the Queen. It’s where she died, and spent her last memories. He’s aware that’s where his mother spent the last days of her life. So, there will be many emotions going through his head,” he then continued.

“The kind of character Charles is, he’ll go up there like all of us who have been in a similar situation, and he’ll put on a brave face and carry on,” he then added.

‘Culture of secrecy’ around Prince Andrew’s stint as trade envoy

Elsewhere, a “culture of secrecy” has been uncovered in relation to Andrew’s time as a trade envoy for the UK. This was a role Andrew held for 10 years between 2001 and 2011.

Andrew Lownie, a royal author, is currently writing a book about Andrew. However, despite a series of requests, he hasn’t been allowed access to information on who joined Andrew on business trips during his trade envoy days.

His requests for official communications relating to his travel have also been rejected.

“This culture of secrecy is often the default position. But I think possibly, they don’t want us to know who was on these delegations because there may have been people who really weren’t there to drum up trade for Britain, but were there as chums,” Lownie told the Telegraph.

